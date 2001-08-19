from the deregulation-and-tariff dept.
New data show much faster growth in wages and incomes.
Wages and salary figures have been going up faster than previously estimated, with the year-over-year increase revised from 3.6% to 5.5%. Even after adjusting for inflation, that is 4.1%.
Overall personal income is up, transfer receipts (welfare) are down, and savings is up. Americans are relying less on the government and saving more of what they earn. Personal savings is 8.1%, not the 6.1% that had been estimated. Consumer spending is up despite the increase in savings. The fact that spending isn't accompanied by a household debt increase makes the economic expansion more durable.
The numbers for the first quarter of 2019 look particularly good for reducing income inequality. Corporate profits declined while wages grew at an annualized rate of 10.1%.
(Score: 3, Funny) by MostCynical on Friday August 02, @09:01AM
can these results be traced to particular policies, or would they have appeared no matter who was in the Oval Office, or had the majority in congress or the senate?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @09:15AM
While some average number might have gone up, how was the plunder divvied? Everybody certainly didn't take equal cut...
The truth of course is the fat cats got even fatter and slim ones disappeared from sight for good. As always in capitalism.