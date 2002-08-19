from the blinky-blowup dept.
Animated arduino powered graduation caps are pretty common, but perhaps not in Florida. When one recent Florida grad placed such a device on his mortar board, the police incited a (minor) bomb scare, confiscated the cap mounted display, and the bomb squad destroyed it. https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/student-causes-bomb-scare-at-graduation-with-decorative-ensemble/ar-AAFchE5
Can Cevik, a computer engineering graduate, said he was just trying to be festive earlier this week when he taped a battery-powered digital device to his graduation cap, displaying the message "FIU 2019." ... "Just to clear things up, my cap had an Arduino Uno with a 7-segment display on it and was powered by a 9V battery; it was not an explosive," he said. ... They eventually cleared him to enter the venue, but only after providing him with a new -- plain -- graduation cap. ... Police then called the bomb squad and destroyed the original cap. ... FIU Police Captain Delrish Moss told local reporters that officers acted out of an abundance of caution.
"While that seems very innocent and looks very innocent, it also has the potential to scare people," Moss told local Fox affiliate WSVN. "A police officer spotted it and took the necessary precautions."
This article has a picture of the cap (which appears to be a pretty low effort affair). https://www.waaytv.com/content/national/513449462.html
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Archon V2.0 on Friday August 02, @01:29PM (1 child)
Yep, if I was going to smuggle a bomb into a graduation ceremony, I'd stick lights on it and put it on my head, rather than in my clothing. Hell, pop in and get your robe then make an excuse to go back outside and you could smuggle in anything smaller than a compact car.
We have learning nothing since the Mooninite invasion of '07.
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday August 02, @01:39PM
Everybody knows that bombs tick and beep and have a timer display. I saw it in the movies!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @01:31PM (2 children)
They destroyed it even after they knew it was innocent and fun? Assuming the article got the timeline right, the police destroyed that guy's arduino, 7-segment display and 9 volt battery AFTER they cleared him and let him proceed in (with a replacement hat). AFTER they knew that it was just a bit of fun and festive decoration.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @01:33PM
Either they’re idiots or they were just bored and wanted to destroy something. I’m leaning toward maybe it was both.
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday August 02, @01:42PM
He's lucky they didn't leave it on his head when they destroyed it..
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday August 02, @01:56PM
Higher Ed used to be for kids of royalty to get them to do something useful between wars until they were old enough to take something over. So it was high status.
Then it converted to vocational training for ultra high paying jobs. Hey ladies this is where you get your Mrs. degree when you meet a nice EE in 1960. So it was high status.
Now higher ed is supposed to accept everyone regardless of capability and issue degrees to match, so its turning ultra low status like bragging about attending adult day care. Future of higher ed is not so bright.
Going to be interesting to see how low status stuff (like meaningless degrees, low IQ grads, and exploded arduino art installations) separates from legacy high status stuff like rich kids and future doctors. My guess is some name changes are in the future.
My gut level guess is high status kids will go internships because they don't need a job to pay the bills (mom and dad are rich) and frankly being the assistant to the VP of a bank is worth more on the job market than a basket weaving degree with no experience. Sort of a squire / knight relationship. Meanwhile I think lower status kids with high status professions (dr, etc) will bifurcate into something like pilot or medical training today where future programmers or electrical engineers or accountants will do an online version the equivalent of med school or pilot ground school, then once they graduate online they'll get (low) paid apprenticeships for a couple years till some trade union of programmers gives them their ticket.
My ideas sound reasonable but always remember that U.K. dude who paraphrased something like the dumbass americans always try everything else before they do the right thing.