from the think-of-the-children! dept.
Submitted via IRC for Bytram
She Was Arrested at 14. Then Her Photo Went to a Facial Recognition Database.
The New York Police Department has been loading thousands of arrest photos of children and teenagers into a facial recognition database despite evidence the technology has a higher risk of false matches in younger faces.
For about four years, internal records show, the department has used the technology to compare crime scene images with its collection of juvenile mug shots, the photos that are taken at an arrest. Most of the photos are of teenagers, largely 13 to 16 years old, but children as young as 11 have been included.
Elected officials and civil rights groups said the disclosure that the city was deploying a powerful surveillance tool on adolescents — whose privacy seems sacrosanct and whose status is protected in the criminal justice system — was a striking example of the Police Department's ability to adopt advancing technology with little public scrutiny.
Several members of the City Council as well as a range of civil liberties groups said they were unaware of the policy until they were contacted by The New York Times.
Police Department officials defended the decision, saying it was just the latest evolution of a longstanding policing technique: using arrest photos to identify suspects.
"I don't think this is any secret decision that's made behind closed doors," the city's chief of detectives, Dermot F. Shea, said in an interview. "This is just process, and making sure we're doing everything to fight crime."
(Score: 2) by mhajicek on Friday August 02, @04:01PM (2 children)
They should not be doing everything to fight crime.
(Score: 2) by RS3 on Friday August 02, @04:33PM
That's an interesting statement, but leaves me wondering what you're thinking, what would you envision for a better society?
I personally think policing has gone too far, but it seems that it's been going too far, since, well, forever. But I don't know how to fix it. I think too many cops get into that profession for very wrong reasons- they love power and control- as we've seen far too many times in video evidence. Again, how to fix it? It seems that you need some of the toughest people to be police, but with it comes that domineering chip-on-their-shoulder personality. Certainly they're not all that way, but how to clean it up?
Anyway, hopefully people will share some insight here.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @04:43PM
When the parents are hoods... Why not?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @04:27PM
Then I took an arrow to the knee.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Friday August 02, @04:33PM
The police argument would be on firmer ground if the technology were more reliable. Of course, it is not. We're becoming a society where people trust that whatever the computer tells them is the truth. Indeed, it seems that the more stupid a person is, the more likely they take as fact, whatever a screen tells them. And cops are, if not outright stupid, certainly some of the most linear-thinking people walking the earth; which tends to blind them to the truth. Cops want to do "everything possible to fight crime", except to make sure that whatever they are doing is both ethical and effective.