Sorry, you're not getting $125 from the Equifax settlement, FTC says
Remember that $125 you could have gotten from the Equifax Inc. data-breach settlement? Yeah, never mind.
The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that, due to an overwhelming response, cash payments aren't going to be anywhere near $125 each, and urged consumers to sign up for the free credit monitoring offered as an alternative.
About 147 million people were affected by the 2017 Equifax EFX, -0.64% breach, but only $31 million was set aside for payments as part of the $700 million settlement, announced last week. A quick bit of math shows that for everyone to have gotten $125 from that pot, there would have to be only 248,000 claimants. While the FTC didn't give a number, they said there were already "an enormous number of claims filed."
"A large number of claims for cash instead of credit monitoring means only one thing: each person who takes the money option will wind up only getting a small amount of money," the FTC said in a blog post Wednesday.
"So, if you haven't submitted your claim yet, think about opting for the free credit monitoring instead," the FTC said. "Frankly, the free credit monitoring is worth a lot more."
[...] The agency noted that consumers who had to pay out-of-pocket expenses due to the breach are still entitled to reimbursement if they submit a claim, as that money comes from a separate fund.
To get more information, or to find out if your data was exposed in the breach or file a claim, go to ftc.gov/Equifax.
Another quick bit of math reveals that if every one of the 147 million people affected opted for the $125 payout, the settlement pool would have needed to contain $18.375 billion; the payout fund totaled 0.17% of that: $31 million. Putting it another way, they set aside $0.21 for each potential claimant.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @05:42PM (2 children)
In a free market equifax would be sued to bankruptcy, this "fine" is just moving money from one pocket to the other of the people who control the government and equifax.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @05:45PM
And look at Equifax stock price, it is practically at all time highs...
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday August 02, @06:04PM
Marked you insightful, but in this case it wouldn't have needed to be sued with the settlement proposed. I put down below the stats from Yahoo! Finance (here [yahoo.com]) - the numbers should still be OK despite being Yahoo.
What they show is that the proposed settlement would have been enough to tank the company many multiple times over.
Should it have been fined into nonexistence? Well, different question.
But sued? First you tell me what the value of the data stolen was per person. What was the actual damage done to the claimants in real dollars, and how much do you want for emotional pain?
I'd have to say I'm far more distressed that there was a $700 MILLION settlement and the actual compensation was only $31 million. Wonder how much of that was eaten up in lawyer's fees but too lazy to check. Oh wait, I'm not. [equifax.com] $380 Million of that was apparently for settlements and lawyers fees. The numbers might be wrong but the way I read that the people get $31 million and the lawyers got $350 million. Yep. That sure seems fair.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @05:52PM
FTC needs to hire some mathematicians or buy a calculator before choosing settlement amounts
I didn't sign up for the class action (no need for me to opt out if I didn't sign up right?) so I'll have to look into suing in small claims to cover for my losses
(Score: 1) by jmichaelhudsondotnet on Friday August 02, @06:00PM (5 children)
come see the injustice inherent in the system
if you are one cent or one second late, you get the full force of the law
if they hand a knife to someone trying to stab you in the back, their christmas bonus isn't affected.
why would you trust the same kind of people to protect your credit?
it seems to me if you 'get this service for free' you also get your identitty mapped back into the system, they get a huge new amount of updated data.
the person like myself who is running as fast as they can away from their 'credit' system and wants nothing to do with it gets especially double nothing as a reward, plus some of their most private data shot out of a cannon all over the city.
The system in this moment is naked. I think at this point it is the expected and normal behavior, it is here to feed on you and cause chaos in your life while making the life of people who want to dominate you easy.
Talk about crocodile tears.....
(Score: 3, Insightful) by ikanreed on Friday August 02, @06:02PM (4 children)
Congratulations on avoiding the credit scam. Now, pay rent to absentee landlords for the rest of your life.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @06:09PM (3 children)
Rent vs mortgage + taxes + insurance is the same thing. I'd rather pay a bit more and be able to leave within a year.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @06:11PM
Shit, even if you gave me a free house in a state like Illinois I would sell it asap and use the proceeds for rent elsewhere before they increase their attempts to entrap homeowners to perpetuate the ponzi schemes the government has been running.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday August 02, @06:21PM (1 child)
Rents are usually about 5-10% more because you're paying the landlord for the time their property is unoccupied and their intrinsic american right to profit. 20-25% more if you have a corporate landlord, since they get your income, and tabulate how much they can squeeze you for before moving out is less of a pain in the ass than paying them over the first 2 rent increases.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @06:26PM
Not from what I've seen, mortgages are usually 50% of the rental price. I'd say 20-25% and 40-60% would be more accurate numbers.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Friday August 02, @06:21PM
Equifax's market cap is $16.71 billion. The cost of this settlement if everybody gets a payout is $18.38 billion. So what should happen is:
1. Each victim gets as close as possible to the settlement, which works out to approximately $113.80 per person affected.
2. Equifax files for bankruptcy. The remaining creditors get to fight over the assets.
3. Shareholders get wiped out.
Instead, the FTC is doing everything they can to make the outcome:
1. Each victim gets nothing.
2. Equifax continues business as usual, the shareholders get a nice ROI, and nobody is punished for Equifax's negligence except the victims of said negligence.
That's not how capitalism or civil law is supposed to work.
Yakko: "All is strange and vague." Dot: "Are we dead?" Yakko: "Or is this Ohio?"