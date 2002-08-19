According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Heat Wave Results in Highest U.S. Electricity Demand Since 2017:
From July 15 through July 22, 2019, a heat wave extending from the Midwest to the Atlantic coast brought extremely high temperatures and humidity to those regions. The high temperatures resulted in elevated demand for electricity to power air conditioners, dehumidifiers, fans, and other cooling equipment. In the hour ending at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday, July 19, hourly electricity demand in the Lower 48 states peaked at 704 gigawatts (GW), according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) U.S. Electric System Operating Data. Electricity demand has not been this high since July 20, 2017, nearly two years ago, when electricity demand in the Lower 48 states hit 718 GW.
NB: The EIA site was giving errors when trying to access the details page for this story. The summary provided here is available on the EIA's main page which is linked to at the top of the story.
Wow, 2017 was a long time ago. That was like five cell phones ago.
I'm in a 1 bedroom apartment. 3 years ago my electric bill was around $20. Last month it was $54. That's before I started running the air and some fans.
SDG&E has this stupid policy that, if you use energy between 4 and 9 PM they're gonna bend you over, swap out the lube for wasabi, and who else you gonna buy power from? They say to cool your house before 4, then turn off the air. That works if A) you're home all day; B) have a smart thermostat that turns itself on around 3; or C) really like wasabi.
As I'm home all day, last week when it was gonna be in the 90s I turned my air on and, at 4 PM when it was a nice 78 degree F in my living room, turned the air off. By 5 PM it was 92. Is there anyone in a normal house/apartment than can turn off their air at the hottest part of the day and have the house stay cool?
For as long as I've lived here (50 years) SDG&E has been one of the most expensive utilities in the country. Looks like they're fighting hard to retain that crown from all comers.
