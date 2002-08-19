from the ask-your-doctor-about-adctl dept.
Notice more TV ads lately? You’re not imagining it.
The amount of commercial time on cable TV keeps increasing as networks try to make up for shrinking audiences by stuffing more ads into every hour of television. That’s despite years of promises to cut back on ads.
Last quarter, commercial time rose 1%, according to Michael Nathanson, an analyst at MoffettNathanson LLC. After declining in 2017, the volume of ads increased every quarter last year and expanded again in the first half of 2019, he said. Fox was the only major cable network group to lower its ads last quarter, cutting them by 2%, Nathanson said.
As TV viewership declines and more consumers jump to streaming services like Netflix, media companies have only a couple of options to generate the advertising revenue that Wall Street expects: They can raise prices, run more commercials or do a little of both.
“Look at the decline in ratings,” Nathanson said. “Everyone’s got pressure to make their quarterly numbers. Long-term, it’s a very bad decision, but you don’t want to miss your numbers and have your stock go down.”
(Score: 2) by NotSanguine on Friday August 02, @10:07PM
These folks make money by showing ads. If they want to make *more* money, they need to show more ads. It's the nature of the business. It's a simple proposition.
cf. The Scorpion and the Frog [wikipedia.org] for details.
No, no, you're not thinking; you're just being logical.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday August 02, @10:10PM (1 child)
Notice more what what?

(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday August 02, @10:20PM
Yeah, me either. I don't even have my rabbit ears hooked up any more.
Positive: Mistaken, at the top of one's voice.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:10PM
I remember the early 80s and glorious commercial free cable TV. It was their main selling point! Then a few 'here and there to keep the bill down'. Fast forward to now and it is a total shit show.
We wanted unbundled and basically streaming. Netflix had it about right for awhile, but not so much anymore.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:17PM
"Long-term, it’s a very bad decision, but..."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:20PM (4 children)
Really, who would watch this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eZVv2AOCnaA [youtube.com]
And think about how the same thing is being done via facebook, etc to manipulate the simple minded...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:23PM (2 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PWNUTTPGKwQ [youtube.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:25PM (1 child)
Hopefully that is produced by netflix.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:32PM
Hmm, if this type of low quality, ham handed social messaging is what the competitors are going to be doing as well... I am going to have to take another look at NFLX.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:26PM
Almost all TV advertising recently contains a long list of possible side-effects, and warnings not to use the product if you are pregnant, which seems unlikely given the demographic.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Friday August 02, @10:26PM
... And inflation happens, too.
But the whole proposition of raising prices doesn't get much traction, either. Ads are bought on the premise of X many eyes watching the program. If X is shrinking then it is very hard to justify charging more for that. It is easier to pack in more ads per hour. Which TFA basically explains.
That said, I'm surprised that the highest average is only about 14 minutes per hour. That said, it must be just commercials and not other breaks like promo spots because this site [waynesthisandthat.com] seems more like reality to me, suggesting that it is much closer to 32% and not 25% in overall not-on-program time.
Down with cars, up with horses!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:27PM
More and more ads, fewer and fewer eyeballs. Outside live events like sports and maybe news/politics, "TV" is on borrowed time.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:37PM
They sped it up to cram more commercials, sounds like they're on crack. I counted 4 minutes of the show followed by 3 minutes of ads.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Friday August 02, @10:52PM (1 child)
The only "live" TV I watch nowdays is the local news. Everything else is from elsewhere, where either the ads are already cut out or I can skip them easily.
They're killing themselves. The more ads they show the more people tune out. The more people tune out the more ads they need to show to "get their message across". Eventually people say dafuq and quit watching live TV, so they need even more ads to "get their message across".
Bunch of overpaid clueless assholes if you ask me. Show fewer ads, charge more for them, and it's not as tempting to skip them while you make the same amount of money. Then again, I write software for brain surgery so I'm far too stupid to understand the advertising world.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 02, @10:58PM
The local "news": https://soylentnews.org/comments.pl?noupdate=1&sid=32926&page=1&cid=874859#commentwrap [soylentnews.org]