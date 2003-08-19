from the weighty-discussion dept.
Dark energy vs. modified gravity: Which one will prevail?
Einstein's theory of general relativity predicts the existence of dark energy—a mysterious form of energy that permeates space and accelerates the expansion of the Universe. But what if Einstein was wrong and there was no such thing as dark energy? The GalaxyDance project has been investigating this scenario.
As accurate as it has proven to be so far, general relativity is not the only theory that can account for gravitation. In fact, there are various alternative theories out there. Scientists are just not sure how these can resist observation and simulations.
To close this gap, the GalaxyDance project, undertaken with the support of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie program, has been using information encoded in peculiar velocity statistics of galaxies in the Local Universe as well as observed redshift space distortions (RSD) of distant galaxies.
Dr. Wojciech Hellwing, coordinator of the project and Research Fellow at the Centre for Theoretical Physics of the Polish Academy of Sciences, discusses the project's findings so far.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 03, @08:58PM
oh god!
the first sentence is like just plain wrong:
"
Einstein's theory of general relativity predicts the existence of dark energy—a mysterious form of energy that permeates space and accelerates the expansion of the Universe.
"
is there a "theory of general relativity" by someone else then einstein?
"the theory predicts..." it does not. it is required by the theory.
"dark energy" oh god! since when has "energy" been able to get a color attribute?
energy has no color ... not even green ^_^
"accelerates the expansion of the universe". shock! shock! when astronomers look thru their devices all the information (and interpretation) says the universe is expanding.
just wondering how often you can beat a dead horse called "cosmological constant" until the resulting pulp needs to be reformed like clay and then be renamed "dark energy" (or dark matter) so you can continue beating it,
hoping something will change when looking thru a stargazing instrument?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 03, @09:01PM
What's it going to be, Gaaark?
Will you accept the dark energy inside your soul?
(Score: 2) by hendrikboom on Saturday August 03, @09:18PM
I'm not betting on either of these theories.
Modified gravity has too many fudge factors that enable it to fit almost anything observed. Roughly speaking, it replaces the distance r between two objects by a function f(r). There are a lot of functions to choose one. The details of the theory are a matter of curve-fitting.
Dark Energy ... I'll wait until we have a clue what it is. Not until then will it even be testable.
Of the two, I prefer dark energy .. but only because it leaves the door wide open to further discoveries, being such a vague concept. Is it even false?