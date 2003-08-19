Stories
Woodstock 50 Officially Canceled

posted by martyb on Saturday August 03, @10:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the End-of-an-Era? dept.
News

shortscreen writes:

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/woodstock-50-canceled-2-834313/

Less than a month from when it was supposed to kick off, Woodstock 50 is officially canceled once and for all. Michael Lang, a cofounder of the original three-day concert, pulled the plug after attempting to move the event to Maryland. In recent months, he and his fellow organizers had attempted to stage the concert in Watkins Glen, New York and Vernon, New York. Lang said in a statement that he is now supporting the efforts of the 50th anniversary tribute to Woodstock that's set to take place in Bethel, New York, near the original 1969 festival's site.

