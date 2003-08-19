from the hands-up-the-person-whose-data-hasn't-been-compromised-yet dept.
E3 organization leaks data for over 2,000 journalists and analysts
If you attended the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show this year with a media badge, it's possible that some of your sensitive data is now public. Each year, the Entertainment Software Association hands out hundreds of "press badges" to certain members of the press. To get one of these badges, I have given the organization my name, phone number, home address, and more each year for the last half-decade. That info goes onto a spreadsheet that the ESA hands out to its member companies. This makes it easier for those companies to invite press to E3 events and meetings.
Up until yesterday, however, that list was accessible anyone who clicked on a button on the ESA website, as first spotted by YouTube creator Sophia Narwitz. Since then, The ESA has removed the spreadsheet from its site. But it did not do that before other people were able to download it. At this point, it's impossible to tell who has the list.
This failure to adequately secure sensitive data doesn't just expose games journalists. I've confirmed with someone who has access to the list (with the ESA's permission) that it contains info for YouTube creators, Wall Street financial analysts at firms like Wedbush and Goldman Sachs, and Tencent employees.
"it's impossible to tell who has the list" - The full spreadsheet is currently available on the Internet Archive and elsewhere, so anyone on the list can consider themselves "doxed".
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Sunday August 04, @01:34AM
Since they're already giving all this info out to whatever companies are in (or associated with) the show is effectively making it public. You can pretty much guarantee that most of the those companies won't be keeping that information in protected systems. They'll probably even just hand it out to anyone else asking. You can be pretty much guaranteed that your information has already been 'set free', even without the public web link.
So, if you're worried about being doxed, having this information on a 'public' link for a short while isn't going to make any difference. The only difference is that said 'doxers' are now going to have multiple copies of your information that they may want to de-duplicate.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 04, @02:14AM (1 child)
So, Sophia created Youtube? All by her little old self?
Funny how meaningless jargon can lead to the creation of meaningless sentences and statements.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 04, @02:16AM
And, what's with that VOICE? Does the woman not have a real human voice? WTF?
