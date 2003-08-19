If you attended the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show this year with a media badge, it's possible that some of your sensitive data is now public. Each year, the Entertainment Software Association hands out hundreds of "press badges" to certain members of the press. To get one of these badges, I have given the organization my name, phone number, home address, and more each year for the last half-decade. That info goes onto a spreadsheet that the ESA hands out to its member companies. This makes it easier for those companies to invite press to E3 events and meetings.

Up until yesterday, however, that list was accessible anyone who clicked on a button on the ESA website, as first spotted by YouTube creator Sophia Narwitz. Since then, The ESA has removed the spreadsheet from its site. But it did not do that before other people were able to download it. At this point, it's impossible to tell who has the list.

This failure to adequately secure sensitive data doesn't just expose games journalists. I've confirmed with someone who has access to the list (with the ESA's permission) that it contains info for YouTube creators, Wall Street financial analysts at firms like Wedbush and Goldman Sachs, and Tencent employees.