[Tech] giant Sony has come up with a futuristic solution to the problem of staying cool: a tiny personal air conditioner that fits in a shirt pocket.

Sony calls its personal air conditioner the Reon Pocket, and it's worn just below a person's neck in the pocket of a special undershirt. Once the device is in place, the person can control it using a smartphone app.

According to Sony, the Reon Pocket can decrease a person's body surface temperature by 13 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). It can also raise it by 8 degrees Celsius (about 14 degrees Fahrenheit) if you wanted to use the device in the winter months to stay warm.