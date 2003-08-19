from the Cool! dept.
Sony Unveils Wearable Air Conditioner That Sits in a Shirt Pocket
[Tech] giant Sony has come up with a futuristic solution to the problem of staying cool: a tiny personal air conditioner that fits in a shirt pocket.
Sony calls its personal air conditioner the Reon Pocket, and it's worn just below a person's neck in the pocket of a special undershirt. Once the device is in place, the person can control it using a smartphone app.
According to Sony, the Reon Pocket can decrease a person's body surface temperature by 13 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit). It can also raise it by 8 degrees Celsius (about 14 degrees Fahrenheit) if you wanted to use the device in the winter months to stay warm.
A team at MIT are developing a wearable HVAC unit that will supposedly keep you at a comfortable temperature. From Wired:
Wristify, as they call their device, is a thermoelectric bracelet that regulates the temperature of the person wearing it by subjecting their skin to alternating pulses of hot or cold, depending on what’s needed. The prototype recently won first place at this year’s MADMEC, an annual competition put on by the school’s Materials Science and Engineering program, netting the group a $10,000 prize, which they’ll use to continue its development. It’s a promising start to a clever approach that could help alleviate a serious energy crisis. But as Sam Shames, the MIT senior who helped invent the technology, explains, the team was motivated by a more prosaic problem: keeping everyone happy in a room where no one can agree where to set the thermostat.
After freezing in the dentist's office this morning, I want one!