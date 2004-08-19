from the nostalgic-hiss dept.
One can explain the recent boom in vinyl record sales in terms that make sense to an audiophile; a vinyl record will often sound more nuanced than music in a compressed digital format. But the growing audio cassette sales don't lend themselves to such technical explanations: They're about culture and psychology rather than sound.
The hissing cassette was never music lovers' first choice. The only reason these things were popular throughout my childhood and adolescence in the 1970s and '80s was their portability: You could play them on a boom box, in a car, on a Walkman when these appeared 40 years ago. The CD killed them off more ruthlessly than it did vinyl records: There was simply no reason to compromise so deeply on sound quality anymore.
And yet the cassette is back. In the U.K., sales were up 112% year on year in the first half of 2019, even if that means only 36,000 cassettes were sold. Sales in the U.S. are growing, too.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday August 04, @11:08AM (1 child)
I can stuff a USB drive in my pocket. In fact, I can put a dozen USB's in my pocket. Each USB drive can hold as much music as thousands of cassettes. Tens of thousands, maybe? Cassettes don't fit well into pockets, so I'm not about to carry around even one of them. Oh-kay, so maybe people aren't carrying around cassettes. Still, one USB holds the data that tens of thousand of cassettes can hold. Why bother with them?
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday August 04, @11:12AM
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday August 04, @11:10AM
(Score: 2) by FatPhil on Sunday August 04, @11:20AM
My cassettes weren't hissy. I have a Nakamichi tape deck. I even once did an ABX test of the deck vs. an Arcam CD player, and couldn't reliably tell the difference (played through Arcam amp and Wharfedale speakers).
The problem with cheap shit is that is sounds cheap. That's not news. Real music lovers don't chose cheap shit, and that's nothing to do with it being a cassette or not. The solution is to get a holiday job, drink less beer, save your pennies, and buy second hand. Yup, I bought that Nak when I was a student.
