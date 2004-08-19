Stories
Cassettes Are Back, and It’s Not About the Music

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday August 04, @10:39AM   Printer-friendly
from the nostalgic-hiss dept.
/dev/random

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-08-02/cassette-tapes-are-back-but-it-s-not-about-the-music

One can explain the recent boom in vinyl record sales in terms that make sense to an audiophile; a vinyl record will often sound more nuanced than music in a compressed digital format. But the growing audio cassette sales don't lend themselves to such technical explanations: They're about culture and psychology rather than sound.

The hissing cassette was never music lovers' first choice. The only reason these things were popular throughout my childhood and adolescence in the 1970s and '80s was their portability: You could play them on a boom box, in a car, on a Walkman when these appeared 40 years ago. The CD killed them off more ruthlessly than it did vinyl records: There was simply no reason to compromise so deeply on sound quality anymore.

And yet the cassette is back. In the U.K., sales were up 112% year on year in the first half of 2019, even if that means only 36,000 cassettes were sold. Sales in the U.S. are growing, too.

Original Submission


  by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @11:08AM

    by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @11:08AM

    I can stuff a USB drive in my pocket. In fact, I can put a dozen USB's in my pocket. Each USB drive can hold as much music as thousands of cassettes. Tens of thousands, maybe? Cassettes don't fit well into pockets, so I'm not about to carry around even one of them. Oh-kay, so maybe people aren't carrying around cassettes. Still, one USB holds the data that tens of thousand of cassettes can hold. Why bother with them?

    They're about culture and psychology rather than sound.

    Seriously, see a doctor for some antibiotics to fight that culture.

    --
    For $99, Greyhound will take you somewhere that people care how you feel.

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @11:12AM

      by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @11:12AM
      And where do you get the copies of the music that you want to put onto your USB thumb drives?
      --
      It's always my fault...

  by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @11:10AM

    by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @11:10AM
    I believe that the reason for the popularity of music on cassettes is that much of our musical heritage now only exists on that medium, or the limited number of vinyl copies are now becoming too expensive. Cassettes are easy to duplicate. Musicians that were popular before the mass adoption of CDs (Beatles, Rolling Stones, Who, Kinks etc) only have cassettes recordings available at reasonable prices.
    --
    It's always my fault...

  by FatPhil (863) on Sunday August 04, @11:20AM

    by FatPhil (863) on Sunday August 04, @11:20AM
    "hissing cassette was never music lovers' first choice"

    My cassettes weren't hissy. I have a Nakamichi tape deck. I even once did an ABX test of the deck vs. an Arcam CD player, and couldn't reliably tell the difference (played through Arcam amp and Wharfedale speakers).

    The problem with cheap shit is that is sounds cheap. That's not news. Real music lovers don't chose cheap shit, and that's nothing to do with it being a cassette or not. The solution is to get a holiday job, drink less beer, save your pennies, and buy second hand. Yup, I bought that Nak when I was a student.
    --
    If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
