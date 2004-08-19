Stories
Flyboarding Frenchman Crosses English Channel

posted by janrinok on Sunday August 04, @10:27PM
from the second-time-lucky dept.
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for FatPhil

French inventor Franky Zapata has made the first-ever successful Channel crossing on a jet-powered flyboard. Mr Zapata, 40, took off from Sangatte, near Calais, at 06:17 GMT on Sunday [04 Aug] and landed in St Margaret's Bay in Dover.

The board's five turbines, powered by kerosene, propel him to speeds of up to 118 mph (190km/h).

Mr Zapata, a former jet-ski champion, had failed in his first attempt to cross the Channel on 25 July after complications with refuelling.

English Channel.

Source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-49225001

  by Gaaark on Sunday August 04, @10:36PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 04, @10:36PM (#875694) Journal

    "took off from Sangatte, near Calais, at 06:17 GMT on Sunday [04 Aug] and landed in St Margaret's Bay in Dover"

    Why post one day/time, but not post the corresponding Oh look: another shooting in the US!

    --- That's not flying: that's... falling... with more luck than I have. ---

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @10:41PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 04, @10:41PM (#875696)

      Because clockbait studies have shown too many numbers leads to less views.

    by FatPhil on Sunday August 04, @11:12PM

      by FatPhil (863) <pc-soylentNO@SPAMasdf.fi> on Sunday August 04, @11:12PM (#875712) Homepage
      It's because he never actually landed. He took one look and thought "C'est merde!", shrugged his shoulders, and went back home again. All the while, the welcoming party was shouting "go home, immigrant!". It was a beautiful moment.
      If vaccination works, then why doesn't eucharist protect kids against Christianity?
