French inventor Franky Zapata has made the first-ever successful Channel crossing on a jet-powered flyboard. Mr Zapata, 40, took off from Sangatte, near Calais, at 06:17 GMT on Sunday [04 Aug] and landed in St Margaret's Bay in Dover.
The board's five turbines, powered by kerosene, propel him to speeds of up to 118 mph (190km/h).
Mr Zapata, a former jet-ski champion, had failed in his first attempt to cross the Channel on 25 July after complications with refuelling.
Source: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-49225001
