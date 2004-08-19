from the Ewwwww! dept.
Ohio Woman Hospitalized, Undergoes Partial Amputations after Catching Infection from Dog Saliva:
The last thing Marie Trainer remembers is feeling sick and laying down on the couch. The Stark county wife and mother woke up from a coma ten days later with both arms and legs partially amputated.
"When I opened my eyes I didn't know where I was," said Marie. "It was very hard to find out that they had to remove my legs and my arms....very hard to cope with."
Marie and her husband, Matthew Trainer, had just returned home from a vacation in the Caribbean.
They thought it was the flu because Marie felt nauseous and had a bad backache. But then suddenly her temperature spiked and plummeted.
[...] Aultman Hospital's critical care team began aggressive treatments, but within hours Marie was developing sepsis[*] and her condition continued to deteriorate.
[...] Blood tests and cultures at both Aultman Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic confirmed the surprising diagnosis of capnocytophaga[*].
[...] The organism causes dozens of large blood clots, that restrict blood flow and lead to necrosis[*] and gangrene[*]. Doctors repeatedly removed dozens of clots from Marie's limbs, trying to save them, but too much damage was already done to the tissue.
Without the amputations, doctors told the family Marie would die.
"It was so rapid in progression..there was nothing they could do," said Gina.
Dr. Kobe said this type of severe reaction is very rare and only happens to roughly one in a million people. It's also unpredictable. A person can be exposed to the bacteria and/or the dog for years and never have had a previous reaction.
[...] "If you get bit by a dog you definitely need to go on antibiotics and to wash your hands when playing with a dog, especially with an open cut."
Additionally, if you notice redness or signs of infection seek medical treatment immediately and be sure to tell the attending physician that you have pets.
[...] To help with the massive medical expenses and much needed prosthetic limbs, loved ones started "Trainer Strong" fundraising campaigns and they've created a GoFundMe page.
[*] Wikipedia entries on sepsis, capnocytophaga, necrosis, and gangrene.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @12:52AM
And the doctor's chances of pumping her for moar money would die.