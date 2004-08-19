The last thing Marie Trainer remembers is feeling sick and laying down on the couch. The Stark county wife and mother woke up from a coma ten days later with both arms and legs partially amputated.

"When I opened my eyes I didn't know where I was," said Marie. "It was very hard to find out that they had to remove my legs and my arms....very hard to cope with."

Marie and her husband, Matthew Trainer, had just returned home from a vacation in the Caribbean.

They thought it was the flu because Marie felt nauseous and had a bad backache. But then suddenly her temperature spiked and plummeted.

[...] Aultman Hospital's critical care team began aggressive treatments, but within hours Marie was developing sepsis[*] and her condition continued to deteriorate.

[...] Blood tests and cultures at both Aultman Hospital and the Cleveland Clinic confirmed the surprising diagnosis of capnocytophaga[*].

[...] The organism causes dozens of large blood clots, that restrict blood flow and lead to necrosis[*] and gangrene[*]. Doctors repeatedly removed dozens of clots from Marie's limbs, trying to save them, but too much damage was already done to the tissue.

Without the amputations, doctors told the family Marie would die.