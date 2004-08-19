from the put-that-in-your-pipe... dept.
https://thenewstack.io/pipe-how-the-system-call-that-ties-unix-together-came-about/
It's an everyday command in the life of developers, sysadmins, and Unix lovers everywhere. So it's remarkable to remember that Unix's pipe command was implemented in a single day, representing not only a great moment in computing history, but also a uniquely important moment for its profound impact on the culture of Unix.
And its[sic] change the way we programmed ever since.
[...] In fact, it was more than 50 years ago that Doug McIlroy, who headed Bell Labs' famous "Computing Techniques Research Department" from 1965 through 1986, wrote, "We should have some ways of coupling programs like garden hose." This was 1964 — he'd pecked the words out on a typewriter — saying this method would let programmers "screw in another segment when it becomes necessary to massage data in another way."
[...] McIlroy acknowledged that pipes "was one of the only places where I very nearly exerted managerial control over Unix, was pushing for those things." McIlroy remembered that yes, he'd kept bringing it up internally at various points over the next nine years, until finally one day in 1973, Ken Thompson had said "I'm going to do it."
"He was tired of hearing all this stuff... He didn't do exactly what I had proposed for the pipe system call; he invented a slightly better one...." Since most of the common commands still took their input from files — like grep and cat — "he went in and changed all those programs in the same night. I don't know how ... And the next morning we had this orgy of one-liners...
"[T]hat was absolutely a fabulous day the next day."
[...] Five years after that fateful day, McIlroy even carefully spelled out "the Unix philosophy" in the "Bell System Technical Journal," a philosophy which argues for individual programs that do one thing well. "Expect the output of every program to become the input to another, as yet unknown, program. Don't clutter output with extraneous information."
Amazingly, a copy of the 41-year-old document is still available online.
What are your favorite pipelines that you find yourself using again and again?
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Monday August 05, @04:58AM
Thankfully we have Poettering to save us from these old outdated ways of doing things! One pid (1) to rule them all!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @05:22AM
The idea of creating a big program by piping together little programs doesn't scale.
It's only good for batch processing (not interactive), is slow, and limiting.
It can be great for little batch scripts of very limited scope though. It's just not a general solution. It's for scripters.