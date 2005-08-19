My mother got hearing aids a few years ago. About a month later, she lost one. Insurance said if she wanted a replacement, she could pay them many thousands of dollars or she could wait a year.

That seemed incredibly expensive. I haven't done much electronics, but digital signal processing doesn't seem that expensive? I started diving in, the parts for a hearing aid looked like they couldn't possibly cost more than $500, probably closer to $100. A friend of mine was in a medical device software job, and told me human testing starts at about half a million dollars.

No way I can get that kind of money, so I gave up on that idea.

Years later, I found an affordable open source hearing aid

A few weeks ago, I found an open source hardware hearing aid called Tympan. For only three hundred dollars US you can buy a white 3D printed case that holds a Teensy 3.6 with some additional audio processing hardware. If you've previously done Arduino development, the Teensy is similar, and can use the same tools.

So I bought one!