Four ways blockchain could make the internet safer, fairer and more creative
The internet is unique in that it has no central control, administration or authority. It has given everyone with access to it a platform to express their views and exchange ideas with others instantaneously. But in recent years, internet services such as search engines and social media platforms have increasingly been provided by a small number of very large tech firms.
On the face of it, companies such as Google and Facebook claim to provide a free service to all their users. But in practice, they harvest huge amounts of personal data and sell it on to others for profit. They're able to do this every time you log into social media, ask a question on a search engine or store files on a cloud service. The internet is slowly turning into something like the current financial system, which centrally monitors all transactions and uses that data to predict what people will buy in future.
This type of monitoring has huge implications for the privacy of ordinary people around the world. The digital currency Bitcoin, which surfaced on the internet in 2008, sought to break the influence that large, private bodies have over what we do online. The researchers had finally solved one of the biggest concerns with digital currencies—that they need central control by the companies that operate them, in the same way traditional currencies are controlled by a bank.
The core idea behind the Bitcoin system is to make all the participants in the system, collectively, the bank. To do this, blockchains are used. Blockchains are distributed, tamper-proof ledgers, which can record every transaction made within a network. The ledger is distributed in the sense that a synchronised copy of the blockchain is maintained by each of the participants in the network, and tamper-proof in the sense that each of the transactions in the ledger is locked into place using a strong encrypting technique called hashing.
More than a decade since this technology emerged, we're still only beginning to scratch the surface of its potential. People researching it may have overlooked one of its most useful applications—making the internet better for everyone who uses it.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday August 05, @12:25PM (3 children)
Blockchain is the most idiotic way of doing what it attempts to do that has ever been conceived. If your solution to an already solved problem requires large amounts of processing power, actual power, or storage space, it's a shitty solution. If it requires insane amounts of all of the above, you're a fucking moron and need to shut the fuck up.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @12:31PM
If "blockchain" is the answer the only question is "How can I apply the latest buzzword, that very few understand, to a situation that has no magic bullet?"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @12:36PM
I recently met with a prospective client. At the beginning of the meeting I asked them to describe the problem they were trying to solve in 30 seconds or less. One of them responded that they probably couldn't even list the vendors involved in 30 seconds. The rest of the meeting was a waste of everybody's time.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday August 05, @12:55PM
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 05, @12:28PM (2 children)
There should be another law of headlines, one that says "Whenever a title contains 'could' associated with a technology, expect suggestions of technology uses that are very likely non-practical or non-sensical".
Because otherwise the author wouldn't not feel the need to sound speculative and use more categorical forms** to announce it:
** The use of a technology that is beneficial and practical is gonna be announced with at least a "patent pending" if not "patent granted" note at the end. Or a "in FDA stage 2 or higher". Or something on the "that's serious, guys, we're gonna sell it; form the queue for licenses" line
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday August 05, @12:54PM
I'd slightly disagree on a tangent such that propaganda along the lines of
Usually means some kind of external or indirect force used to strongly enforce "central control, administration or authority"
Voting with your phone means you're no longer at the mercy of an octagenarian, yet fair, voting booth volunteer, but now you have to literally vote in front of your boss at work while he watches you, for example.
Or "never forget a password again" means no more anonymity ever again, infinite tracking and sale of all your data, etc.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday August 05, @12:57PM
Almost, but not quite. In this case you need a sub-rule:
(Score: 2) by Rupert Pupnick on Monday August 05, @12:38PM (1 child)
Surprised that such a sober and scholarly website as phys.org would fail to cite the energy cost associated with the “proof-of-work” concept required by blockchain.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @01:04PM
I'm sure phys.org has enough spying/tracking bloat on their site and enough pageviews to not want to bring that up.
(Score: 3, Touché) by inertnet on Monday August 05, @12:58PM
[...] Help stamp out anonymity (WCPGW*)
[...] Let us store your passwords for you (WCPGW*)
[...] Let us forward your votes for you (WCPGW*)
[...] All your data are belongs to us (WCPGW*)
*WCPGW: What Could Possibly Go Wrong
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @01:01PM
I'm sure the rest of this article is similarly well researched...