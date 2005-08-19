from the Lesser-Khan dept.
From The New York Times (archive):
Jeffrey E. Epstein, the wealthy financier who is accused of sex trafficking, had an unusual dream: He hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.
Mr. Epstein's vision reflected his longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Critics have likened transhumanism to a modern-day version of eugenics, the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding.
Mr. Epstein attracted a glittering array of prominent scientists. They included the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, who discovered the quark; the theoretical physicist and best-selling author Stephen Hawking; the paleontologist and evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould; Oliver Sacks, the neurologist and best-selling author; George M. Church, a molecular engineer who has worked to identify genes that could be altered to create superior humans; and the M.I.T. theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek, a Nobel laureate.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @01:51PM (3 children)
Hope he likes Bubba, his new sexy room mate.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 05, @01:54PM (1 child)
I generally dislike prison rape humor - but I think Epstein is a prime deserving candidate.
For $99, Greyhound will take you somewhere that people care how you feel.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 05, @02:39PM
Let's keep hims afe until he testifies against every sketchy billionaire and politically connected asswipe he delivered child prostitutes to.
Since the actual events already indicate "prison murder by crooked ex cop" is more likely than "prison rape"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @02:04PM
His cell mate is an ex-cop accused of murdering 4 people and burying them in his backyard. And can you guess who that guy's prosecutor was? Maureen Comey. How do all these people know each other?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 05, @02:06PM
He might be worthy of some respect if he was helping to fund genetically engineered designer babies (article isn't clear on that). Fathering 20+ kids because "my genes are great" is just ego stroking, or an excuse to justify his harem project. Inherited advantages won't hold a candle to engineered advantages. The gene pool will become irrelevant.
Freezing his head and penis? That's funny. But cryonics is a long-shot bet of last resort. You become dependent on a facility running properly until extremely advanced medical technologies can be invented.
The prominence of Jaron Lanier in this article is also funny. Ben Goertzel made an appearance too.
Scientists and futurists are being criticized for latching onto a "transhumanist" pedo pay pig. But it's a better use of the money than another yacht.
Uh oh, this trait is shared with the President!
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 05, @02:08PM (8 children)
Of course I am.
Fuck you NYT and the submitter's horse**, I won't.
** And, while at it, editor's ass... err, donkey for publishing a paywalled FA.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 05, @02:10PM (7 children)
Here, try this: http://archive.is/PwvR1 [archive.is]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 05, @02:23PM (3 children)
Curiouser and curiouser. "Server not found". Wadda...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @02:29PM
Works for me.
Tried NordVPN?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 05, @02:29PM
It's loading fine here. The only thing I can think of is to try it with https: https://archive.is/PwvR1 [archive.is] or change the domain: https://archive.fo/PwvR1 [archive.fo]
As for the actual NYT article, that shouldn't nag you if you have JavaScript disabled.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @02:34PM
You're just hoping to be Epstein's cellmate.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 05, @02:26PM (2 children)
That won't help you. c0lo likes ass, and he's looking at yours.
For $99, Greyhound will take you somewhere that people care how you feel.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 05, @02:30PM
I deny all responsibility for TFS, aside from the newly added archive link.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @02:32PM
I've heard she's takyon.
(Score: 2) by CZB on Monday August 05, @02:36PM
If his business was sex trafficking and blackmail, it makes sense to snag a bunch of notables in the science and futurism crowd.