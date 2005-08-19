Stories
Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race with his DNA

posted by martyb on Monday August 05, @01:41PM   Printer-friendly
from the Lesser-Khan dept.
Science

NPC-131072 writes:

From The New York Times (archive):

Jeffrey E. Epstein, the wealthy financier who is accused of sex trafficking, had an unusual dream: He hoped to seed the human race with his DNA by impregnating women at his vast New Mexico ranch.

Mr. Epstein's vision reflected his longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Critics have likened transhumanism to a modern-day version of eugenics, the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding.

Mr. Epstein attracted a glittering array of prominent scientists. They included the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, who discovered the quark; the theoretical physicist and best-selling author Stephen Hawking; the paleontologist and evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould; Oliver Sacks, the neurologist and best-selling author; George M. Church, a molecular engineer who has worked to identify genes that could be altered to create superior humans; and the M.I.T. theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek, a Nobel laureate.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @01:51PM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @01:51PM (#875941)

    Hope he likes Bubba, his new sexy room mate.

    • (Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday August 05, @01:54PM (1 child)

      by Runaway1956 (2926) Subscriber Badge on Monday August 05, @01:54PM (#875943) Homepage Journal

      I generally dislike prison rape humor - but I think Epstein is a prime deserving candidate.

      For $99, Greyhound will take you somewhere that people care how you feel.

      • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 05, @02:39PM

        by ikanreed (3164) on Monday August 05, @02:39PM (#875985)

        Let's keep hims afe until he testifies against every sketchy billionaire and politically connected asswipe he delivered child prostitutes to.

        Since the actual events already indicate "prison murder by crooked ex cop" is more likely than "prison rape"

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @02:04PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 05, @02:04PM (#875946)

      His cell mate is an ex-cop accused of murdering 4 people and burying them in his backyard. And can you guess who that guy's prosecutor was? Maureen Comey. How do all these people know each other?

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Monday August 05, @02:06PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <{takyon} {at} {soylentnews.org}> on Monday August 05, @02:06PM (#875947) Journal

    He might be worthy of some respect if he was helping to fund genetically engineered designer babies (article isn't clear on that). Fathering 20+ kids because "my genes are great" is just ego stroking, or an excuse to justify his harem project. Inherited advantages won't hold a candle to engineered advantages. The gene pool will become irrelevant.

    Freezing his head and penis? That's funny. But cryonics is a long-shot bet of last resort. You become dependent on a facility running properly until extremely advanced medical technologies can be invented.

    The prominence of Jaron Lanier in this article is also funny. Ben Goertzel made an appearance too.

    Scientists and futurists are being criticized for latching onto a "transhumanist" pedo pay pig. But it's a better use of the money than another yacht.

    Dom Pérignon and expensive wines flowed freely, even though Mr. Epstein did not drink

    Uh oh, this trait is shared with the President!

    [SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]

  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 05, @02:08PM (8 children)

    by c0lo (156) on Monday August 05, @02:08PM (#875949)

    You’re in private mode.

    Of course I am.

    Log in or create a free New York Times account to continue reading in private mode.

    Fuck you NYT and the submitter's horse**, I won't.

    ** And, while at it, editor's ass... err, donkey for publishing a paywalled FA.

  • (Score: 2) by CZB on Monday August 05, @02:36PM

    by CZB (6457) on Monday August 05, @02:36PM (#875984)

    If his business was sex trafficking and blackmail, it makes sense to snag a bunch of notables in the science and futurism crowd.

