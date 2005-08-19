Nitrous oxide – or laughing gas – is a greenhouse gas nearly 300 times as harmful as carbon dioxide. Much of it is released by human activity, for example from fertilizers and in vehicle and industrial exhaust. But there are natural sources of nitrous oxide, too.

For a long time, scientists had little idea of all the processes which lead to the formation of nitrous oxide or their magnitude. Now, a team of geomicrobiologists, headed by Professor Andreas Kappler and Dr. Caroline Schmidt, from the University of Tübingen’s Center for Applied Geoscience has identified an important source of nitrous oxide which is harmful to the environment.

The team discovered that it is not solely bacterial activity which causes laughing gas formation – it is also due to chemical processes in coastal marine sediments. This source may well be responsible for the production of up to one quarter of all nitrous oxide formation.

[...] "Previously, it was assumed that nitrous oxide was mainly created as an intermediate product in the conversion of nitrate by bacteria in typical coastal marine sediments," says Andreas Kappler. However, this did not explain the full extent of the formation of laughing gas.

[...] This study showed that chemical denitrification is responsible for a considerable part of nitrous oxide production. Denitrification refers to the microbial conversion of nitrogen bound in nitrate into molecular nitrogen and nitrous oxide. "The raw materials for chemodenitrification, ferrous iron and nitrite, are formed by microbial processes in the sediment," explains Caroline Schmidt.

However, microbes play no part in the conversion to nitrous oxide. The chemical reaction takes place spontaneously. "Laughing gas is produced and released extremely quickly," Schmidt says. The extent to which laughing gas is formed as a result of this reaction could explain its mysterious origin.