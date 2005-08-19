from the did-you-know-that-"vim-mode"-exists-in-emacs? dept.
[Editor's note: Though this story is nearly 5 years old, it seems to provide a nice summary of some of the various capabilities that vim offers. There is much more detail in the linked article than in this excerpt. Hopefully, in reading through that article newcomers will gain perspective and long-time-users may happen upon something useful they'd never seen before.]
http://ismail.badawi.io/blog/2014/04/23/the-compositional-nature-of-vim/
I use vim. I've used vim since I started programming; the very first program I wrote – hello world in C, following along a cprogramming.com tutorial – was typed out in vim, inside a cygwin environment on Windows. Naturally, at first it was hard and intimidating. I didn't know how to do anything, least of all edit text. I learned about insert mode and normal mode. I learned about navigating using hjkl, and deleting the current line with dd, and saving and quitting with :wq, and for a long time that was it.
Over time I learned more and more. I learned that I could copy the current line with yy, and paste it somewhere with p. This meant that yyp duplicated the current line! I learned that I could indent the current line with >>, and also that I could indent the next 5 lines with 5>>. I learned that gg jumped to the top of the file. I learned that I could jump to line 34 with 34G. I also learned a strange incantation – I could write %s/foo/bar/g to replace all occurrences of foo with bar in the whole file. I used this all the time, and vim felt really powerful!
I went on like this for years. What I'm trying to get at is that I never really took the time to learn how vim worked. I had no clue about the big picture. I didn't know any concepts. Even though I used vim for hours each day, and I felt like I was constantly improving and learning new things, and my peers in university thought me knowledgeable enough to come to me with their vim questions, really I was just getting by on ad-hoc memorization.
The power of composition
There's a combinatorial effect here. If I know about o operators, m motions and t text objects, I can do up to o * (m + t) different things. Every new operator I learn lets me do up to m + t new things, and every motion or text object I learn lets me do up to o new things. Once you internalize vim's language for editing text, then not only does editing text efficiently become easier, but you also start learning at a much faster rate, as every new thing you learn interacts with all the things you already know.
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday August 05, @11:32PM
At the time I was an expert with Electric Pencil on the TRS-80, I turned in college papers with it (had an Epson MX-80 printer). Had a couple teachers tell me printing out my essays was a 1-2 grade point bump simply because they could read it.
At the time Wordstar was the competing word processor. I got decent at that, never good.
Then at work the Powers That Be decided we would use Unix for our development environment. I was 22, maybe 21, fursure not 23 at the time. I still remember when vi gelled. It was literally like one day I had Programming in the Unix Environment open to vi, the next it was the chapter telling me how to fork processes to get stuff done. This was not a cakewalk, for 2-3 months I struggled with typing in code. Keep in mind, when they brought in Unix we still had our hardware based Kontron text editors/assemblers/linkers/debuggers. Kontron was great, I'm not knocking them. They just got screwed by progress.
I've never looked back. In '90 or so I went to work for an Emacs shop. Nothing worked. This was pre-google but anything I'd find on usenet, or in a book, didn't work. Turned out they had custom macros that re-did pretty much everything emacs related. And they couldn't be bothered to tell me about it, even when I asked "book says do this, I do that, and it doesn't work like the book". I stayed with vi, out of 6 developers I was the only one using vi.
In 94 I found Linux and Vim. I still use Linux and Vim, see no reason to change.
