The GNU C Library

=================

The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available.

The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel.

The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.

The GNU C Library webpage is at http://www.gnu.org/software/libc/

Packages for the 2.30 release may be downloaded from:

http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libc/

http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/libc/

The mirror list is at http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html