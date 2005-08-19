from the newsy dept.
Carlos O'Donell - The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available
The GNU C Library
The GNU C Library version 2.30 is now available.
The GNU C Library is used as *the* C library in the GNU system and in GNU/Linux systems, as well as many other systems that use Linux as the kernel.
The GNU C Library is primarily designed to be a portable and high performance C library. It follows all relevant standards including ISO C11 and POSIX.1-2017. It is also internationalized and has one of the most complete internationalization interfaces known.
The GNU C Library webpage is at http://www.gnu.org/software/libc/
Packages for the 2.30 release may be downloaded from:
http://ftpmirror.gnu.org/libc/
http://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/libc/
The mirror list is at http://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html
