Purism has finally released the specs of the up and coming Librem 5 smartphone!

Librem 5 Specs

What are your initial reactions?

Though I'm not a hardware expert by a long shot, I'm not incredibly impressed with the specs. I do feel that smartphone hardware has been "good enough" for most uses for a while now and I know they have to start somewhere. What has not been good enough is freedom, flexibility, and, you know, actual ownership of the device. Sure you could get some level of freedom by jumping through a bunch of hoops, but who has time for that? Also, in case you haven't been paying attention, most of the work-arounds are becoming more and more difficult, if not impossible to implement.

Like it or not, smartphones are the way most people interact with computers, and beyond the basics for survival, are probably among the most important of our possessions. I want devices that I control and I want my kids and grand-kids to live in a world where they don't have to be the "product". In the wake of so many failed open-smartphones, is there any way Purism has a shot?

