from the spectacular-or-no dept.
Purism has finally released the specs of the up and coming Librem 5 smartphone!
Librem 5 Specs
What are your initial reactions?
Though I'm not a hardware expert by a long shot, I'm not incredibly impressed with the specs. I do feel that smartphone hardware has been "good enough" for most uses for a while now and I know they have to start somewhere. What has not been good enough is freedom, flexibility, and, you know, actual ownership of the device. Sure you could get some level of freedom by jumping through a bunch of hoops, but who has time for that? Also, in case you haven't been paying attention, most of the work-arounds are becoming more and more difficult, if not impossible to implement.
Like it or not, smartphones are the way most people interact with computers, and beyond the basics for survival, are probably among the most important of our possessions. I want devices that I control and I want my kids and grand-kids to live in a world where they don't have to be the "product". In the wake of so many failed open-smartphones, is there any way Purism has a shot?
Previously:
Lockdown Mode on the Librem 5: Beyond Hardware Kill Switches
Librem 5 Dev Kits Are Shipping
Progress Update From the Librem 5 Hardware Department
Related Stories
Progress update from the Librem 5 hardware department:
[...] Making a non-Android mobile phone that will run an FSF-approved OS that supports all the features that we've all come to rely on (cellular, WiFi, Bluetooth, touchscreen input) has and continues to involve a lot of pathfinding, given that a RYF phone has never been attempted before and discovery involves solving issues as they come up.
The industry offers all the hardware to create a smartphone on a fast path, as the SoC vendors typically provide the modem (cellular and wifi) integrated directly on the SoC. Like a recipe in a cookbook—take an SoC, place it on a PCB, add RAM and flash chip on top of it (called a package on package—PoP), add antennas and finally power. The difficulty comes down to the firmware and the software that run these devices. The necessary firmware to operate the cellular modem, WiFi, BT etc. is provided by the chip maker, including the drivers for the GPU and more. The firmware and software included is proprietary with no source code with little to no alternatives.
The Librem 5 dev kit's hardware is done and shipping! We are beyond excited for our backers to receive their dev kits before year-end. Our entire PureOS Librem 5 development team will getting the same dev kits, upgrading the generic i.MX 6 boards (which most of the demos you have seen have been based on) to the Purism i.MX 8M based dev kit.
[...] With about four months to go until we ship the phones, we are going to need the community to help in the final sprint to the finish line. So we look forward to your help with testing, feature requests, and of course code!
2019 is going to be an amazing year with the introduction of the first privacy and security focused mobile phone and we can't wait to get it in your hands.
[...] Furthermore, the phone's early-bird preorder pricing at $599 will end soon; after January 7th the preorder price will rise to $699 to cover our expenses for the phone. The money coming from this will be used to fund further engineering of the phone and to help people from the community to work on upstream projects.
https://puri.sm/posts/2018-devkits-are-shipping/
Also at:
https://www.notebookcheck.net/The-Linux-smartphone-is-back-Purism-Librem-5-developer-kit-now-shipping.383531.0.html
https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2018/12/19/dev-kits-for-purisms-ultra-private-librem-5-smartphone-are-now-shipping/
Like with our Librem laptops, our Librem 5 smartphone will also feature kill switches; but unlike the laptops it will have three kill switches, not just two:
cameras and microphone
WiFi and Bluetooth
cellular baseband
Later in this post I’m going to describe an exciting new feature for our Librem 5 phone we are calling “Lockdown Mode” that extends our normal kill switches to provide even more security and privacy
[...]One big challenge when protecting your privacy on a phone is that, unlike an average laptop, a phone is full of more sensors and other hardware that could be used for tracking and spying. A lot of security research over the past decade has demonstrated just how much information can be derived by seemingly harmless sensors that are included on a phone.
[...]While we could add kill switches for every individual piece of hardware, having three kill switches already pushes the limits with respect to space on the phone, the complexity of the hardware and the overall user experience. So if you set the upper limit on kill switches to three, there are a number of different ways you can address the problem with these extra sensors including:
Only disable those sensors with software
Group sensors with one or more existing kill switches
Lockdown Mode
We have thought through all of these different options, among others, and we decided that it was better to offer the option for extra security to those who really need it. We have selected a solution we are calling Lockdown Mode, that gives people who need this extra level of protection the option to turn all sensors off easily, without imposing extra complexity on an average user.
[...]To trigger Lockdown Mode, just switch all three kill switches off. When in Lockdown Mode, in addition to powering off the cameras, microphone, WiFi, Bluetooth and cellular baseband we also cut power to GNSS, IMU, and ambient light and proximity sensors. Lockdown Mode leaves you with a perfectly usable portable computer, just with all tracking sensors and other hardware disabled.
https://puri.sm/posts/lockdown-mode-on-the-librem-5-beyond-hardware-kill-switches/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday August 06, @10:19AM
seven hundred bloody dollars for a bloody mediocre phone?
Put $100 more, get a Pixel 3 and root the bloody phone. With the exception of a non-removable battery, it's a much better hardware with the same freedom.
Fock, even a Nokia 8.1 is $250 cheaper and better speced.