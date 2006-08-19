Stories
SpaceX Expands Rideshare Missions on Falcon 9

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday August 06, @12:53PM
"upstart" writes:

SpaceX expands rideshare missions on Falcon 9

Elon Musk's SpaceX is expanding its Falcon 9 rideshare missions to target small satellite operators, saying Monday it will have "regularly scheduled, dedicated" missions. The service will start at $2.25 million for 150kg (330 pounds) of payload mass, plus $15,000 for every kilogram above that.

The company pioneered the reusable rocket, lending it out for rideshare missions as a faster, less expensive way for companies to get their products into orbit.

[...] "With SpaceX as a launch partner, small satellites can fly on dedicated missions with the world's leading commercial launch provider at a fraction of traditional costs," the space company said.

The first mission will launch between November 2020 and March 2021, with the subsequent two SmallSat Rideshare Program missions scheduled for the first quarters of 2022 and 2023.

