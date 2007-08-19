19/08/07/0441209 story
from the no,-your-other-left dept.
This arrow looks like it is pointing right but it's actually pointing left. This illusion relies on a clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle. The illusion arrow was invented by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan. Understandably, people vented their rage on social media.
An Arrow That Can't Point Left Puzzles the Internet
