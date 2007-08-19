Stories
An Arrow That Can't Point Left Puzzles the Internet

posted by Fnord666 on Wednesday August 07, @08:52AM   Printer-friendly
from the no,-your-other-left dept.
This arrow looks like it is pointing right but it's actually pointing left. This illusion relies on a clever combination of reflection, perspective, and viewing angle. The illusion arrow was invented by mathematician Kokichi Sugihara of Meiji University in Japan. Understandably, people vented their rage on social media.

