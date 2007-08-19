19/08/07/2017218 story
posted by martyb on Wednesday August 07, @08:46PM
from the remember-waiting-for-centos-6 dept.
from the remember-waiting-for-centos-6 dept.
RHEL clone Oracle Linux 8, released a few weeks ago, has been deployed to the public mirror. So you now have no-registration-required access to a production-ready 8 to evaluate while we await CentOS 8. Download from here.
Many other distributions are available at https://mirrors.kernel.org
Oracle Linux 8 released to public mirror | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 07, @09:14PM (1 child)
If so then you must be kidding. Anyone who has paid any attention at all to Oracle, whether it be their database blackmail, or their Java screwing, or whatever, stays as far away from Oracle as possible.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 07, @09:17PM
some corporates dont have much choice.