Oracle Linux 8 released to public mirror

posted by martyb on Wednesday August 07, @08:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the remember-waiting-for-centos-6 dept.
OS

An Anonymous Coward writes:

RHEL clone Oracle Linux 8, released a few weeks ago, has been deployed to the public mirror. So you now have no-registration-required access to a production-ready 8 to evaluate while we await CentOS 8. Download from here.

Many other distributions are available at https://mirrors.kernel.org

Original Submission


«  This Device Can Hear You Talking to Yourself
  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Wednesday August 07, @09:14PM (1 child)

    by Snotnose (1623) on Wednesday August 07, @09:14PM (#877224)

    If so then you must be kidding. Anyone who has paid any attention at all to Oracle, whether it be their database blackmail, or their Java screwing, or whatever, stays as far away from Oracle as possible.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 07, @09:17PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 07, @09:17PM (#877226)

      some corporates dont have much choice.

