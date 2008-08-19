Stories
[2019] Linux Journal Ceases Publication: An Awkward Goodbye

posted by martyb on Thursday August 08, @09:27AM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.linuxjournal.com/content/linux-journal-ceases-publication-awkward-goodbye

IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM LINUX JOURNAL, LLC:
On August 7, 2019, Linux Journal shut its doors for good. All staff were laid off and the company is left with no operating funds to continue in any capacity. The website will continue to stay up for the next few weeks, hopefully longer for archival purposes if we can make it happen.
–Linux Journal, LLC

Final Letter from the Editor: The Awkward Goodbye

by Kyle Rankin

Have you ever met up with a friend at a restaurant for dinner, then after dinner you both step out to the street and say a proper goodbye, only when you leave, you find out that you both are walking in the same direction? So now, you get to walk together awkwardly until the true point where you part, and then you have another, second goodbye, that's much more awkward.

That's basically this post.

