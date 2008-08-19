Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple Is Locking iPhone Batteries to Discourage Repair

posted by janrinok on Thursday August 08, @12:35PM   Printer-friendly
from the can't-stand-competition dept.
Hardware

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://www.ifixit.com/News/apple-is-locking-batteries-to-iphones-now

By activating a dormant software lock on their newest iPhones, Apple is effectively announcing a drastic new policy: only Apple batteries can go in iPhones, and only they can install them.

If you replace the battery in the newest iPhones, a message indicating you need to service your battery appears in Settings > Battery, next to Battery Health. The "Service" message is normally an indication that the battery is degraded and needs to be replaced. The message still shows up when you put in a brand new battery, however. Here's the bigger problem: our lab tests confirmed that even when you swap in a genuine Apple battery, the phone will still display the "Service" message.

It's not a bug; it's a feature Apple wants. Unless an Apple Genius or an Apple Authorized Service Provider authenticates a battery to the phone, that phone will never show its battery health and always report a vague, ominous problem.

Original Submission


«  Warshipping: Attacking Wireless Networks from the Mailroom
Apple Is Locking iPhone Batteries to Discourage Repair | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 08, @12:41PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 08, @12:41PM (#877417)

    You deserve it.

(1)