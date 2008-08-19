from the solving-the-wrong-problem dept.
Uber and Lyft admit they're making city traffic worse
Uber and Lyft may be competitors but as the two major ridesharing companies, they also have a lot in common -- including the challenges they face. To better understand their role in city traffic patterns, the companies jointly sponsored a study to determine their combined vehicle miles traveled (VMT) in six key cities. In a surprising twist, the results got Uber to admit that ridesharing companies, or transportation network companies (TNCs), do in fact contribute to congestion.
"The research shows that despite tremendous growth over the past decade, TNC use still pales in comparison to all other traffic, and although TNCs are likely contributing to an increase in congestion, its scale is dwarfed by that of private cars and commercial traffic," Chris Pangilinan, Uber's Head of Global Policy for Public Transportation, wrote in a blog post.
The study, conducted by Fehr & Peers, looked at Uber and Lyft trips in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. In San Francisco County, Uber and Lyft were responsible for 13.4 percent of all VMT. In Boston, they accounted for eight percent, and in Washington, DC they represent 7.2 percent of vehicle-miles. Just over half of those miles (54 to 62 percent) were spent actually driving a passenger.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday August 08, @03:48PM
As city traffic gets worse, you don't want to drive in it. So use Uber or Lyft. Problem solved.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday August 08, @03:51PM (1 child)
If fewer people drove their own cars, is there some potential benefit of scale for Uber or Lyft?
Suppose I am going from my home to location X. Two other people in my area are going to location X. Instant potential carpool. Possibly with the incentive of reduced cost.
Suppose an Uber is going from point A to E. Along the way it passes B, C and D. Is there potential to schedule pickups and dropoffs along a single route? But without it becoming like a city bus. Maybe just a van with seats for eight. If it comes direct to your home or office wouldn't that still beat a bus for convenience?
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday August 08, @03:55PM
It seems like your only problem with a city bus is that it's a city bus.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Thursday August 08, @03:52PM
And that's the conjunction of much higher density and city-scale public transit with right of way priority of some kind.
You can't add road capacity, it just doesn't scale. You can't use uber and lift, they just add cars to the road. You sure as hell can't use self-driving cars.
Americans are allergic to that. We still feel the need to buy single family suburban homes like one of those on a lot size of 4000 sq feet is in any way different in lifestyle from a fucking townhome. We want a car and a garage and a driveway, even if it means spending a fucking 12th of your life driving.