Some of the UK's newest and most popular cars are at risk of being stolen in seconds by exploiting weaknesses in keyless entry systems. The systems let drivers open and start their cars without taking their key out of their pocket. A DS 3 Crossback and Audi TT RS were taken in 10 seconds, and a Land Rover Discovery Sport TD4 180 HSE in 30.
What Car? security experts performed the tests using the same specialist technology operated by thieves. They measured the time it took to get into the cars and drive them away.
Car theft rates in England and Wales have reached an eight-year high. In 2018, more than 106,000 vehicles were stolen. And motor theft insurance claim payouts hit their highest level in seven years at the start of 2019.
The Association of British Insurers said claims for January to March were higher than for any quarter since 2012.
It said a rise in keyless car crime was partly to blame, but did not have figures on what proportion of claims were for keyless vehicles.
After years of formal and informal negotiations, Volkswagen has agreed to the "publication of the paper [pdf] after accepting the authors' proposal to remove one sentence from the original manuscript. Back in 2013, Volkswagen won a case in the high court to ban its publication.
A major security flaw in more than 100 car models has been exposed in an academic paper that was suppressed by a major manufacturer for two years. Academics found cars were vulnerable to 'keyless theft', including models from Audi, Honda and Volkswagen.
"Our attacks require close range wireless communication with both the immobiliser unit and the transponder," the team say in the paper. "It is not hard to imagine real-life situations like valet parking or car rental where an adversary has access to both for a period of time. It is also possible to foresee a setup with two perpetrators, one interacting with the car and one wirelessly pickpocketing the car key from the victim's pocket."
The researchers argued they were "responsible, legitimate academics doing responsible, legitimate academic work" and their aim was to improve security for everyone.
The RAC said electronic security systems have improved car security as vehicle theft has fallen 70% in 40 years. However, the overall decrease hides a rise in electronic hacking of vehicles, which featured in four out of 10 car thefts in London last year.
Remember the club? There is one my garage,
It's what insurance is for.
A (pressurized) can of cheeze-wiz injected into the keyhole of The Club will unlock it in 2 seconds.
Those are actually relatively easy to remove, the face is hardened but the back isn't so you can drill it out in about 30s. If the owner thinks they'll improve security by putting it so the lock is facing in towards the steering wheel it's even easier.