from the managing-expectations dept.
William Gerstenmaier may not have been not particularly well-known to the general public, but as the associate administrator for human spaceflight at NASA he carried considerable influence in the space community. So when he was effectively terminated from his position on July 10, it reverberated both throughout the domestic as well as the international spaceflight community.
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine, who moved Gerstenmaier aside because of ongoing delays with the Space Launch System rocket and a concern that the senior official was not moving ahead quickly enough with the Artemis Moon program, has said new leadership will be in place "soon."
This will be a critical hire for Bridenstine, as his new associate administrator for human spaceflight will have a number of important and difficult calls to make upon taking the job—and not just concerning the White House's efforts to return to the Moon by 2024. In particular, in the coming months, Gerstenmaier's replacement will be chairing meetings called "Flight Readiness Reviews" that will give a green light to the first crewed missions from US soil since 2011.
SpaceX has already flown an uncrewed demonstration mission of its Dragon spacecraft. Boeing is likely to follow suit this fall with its own Starliner capsule, possibly as early as September. Then each company will have a critical test of its spacecraft's abort system, and then a chance to work through any final technical issues. But once that's done, one or both of the vehicles could be ready to launch astronauts from Florida by early 2020.
"Here’s where losing Gerstenmaier is going to hurt," said Wayne Hale, former space shuttle program manager and an adviser to NASA. "Bill was recognized by everybody as being technically well grounded and very astute. He was known to listen carefully, and to make his judgments based on good technical reasons."
"Somebody is going to be unhappy," Hale said of the Flight Readiness Reviews for the first crewed flights of the new vehicles. "I guarantee it. If it’s not one thing it will be another. There will be a contentious meeting and somebody is going to have to say, 'Well, I heard the story and I think we ought to go ahead.'"
That somebody will almost certainly be the new associate administrator for human spaceflight. And depending on his or her experience, NASA managers and rank-and-file employees may decide they don't know the new person or don't think he or she has the technical capacity to make such a complex decision. As a result, they may go talk to newspapers or members of Congress to air their concerns.
"It’s potentially going to be ugly, and they wouldn’t have done that with Bill," Hale said. "If Bill were there and said 'I heard you, and I think the risk is acceptable,' the NASA workforce would have gone along. Now, they’ve lost that."
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 09, @01:20AM (3 children)
Oh, I see... this is how the "Agile spirit" gets into the space flight programme.
I'm getting my popcorn for the "break things" and "release early, release often" moments.
Not sure if they are gonna help the American space-programme, but the bugs have the potential to be spectacular.
I might have a suggestion. How about the executives at Boeing? I mean, look, they showed great reduction in time and budget in their "upgrade of the old 737 designs to the MAX" project.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 09, @01:33AM (1 child)
Boeing is the obvious choice. What's the alternative? Trusting a bunch of musky couch surfers who will never get laid?
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 09, @02:05AM
Don't dismiss musky so fast, he has some green credentials I hear; weed green to be more precise.
Besides everybody knows what wonderful things the public-private partnerships provide - things like tunnels, for which the groundbreaking ceremony can be initiated at the very spot a failed space mission... ummm... landed hard; a good potential for some serious savings, especially if you repeat them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 09, @02:17AM
Actually, I'm not. He's the associate administrator for human spaceflight at NASA, i.e. human lives are on the line.
Indeed. As in, Shuttle Challenger-type "spectacular".
I have a better suggestion. Why not Jim Bridenstine? After all, if he wants the associate administrator for human spaceflight at NASA to move faster on Flight Readiness Reviews then he should be willing to put his own life on the line. After all, he wouldn't dream of putting the lives of others at risk to satisfy the White House and Congress that there are no slippages in the schedule, would he?