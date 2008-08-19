SpaceX has already flown an uncrewed demonstration mission of its Dragon spacecraft. Boeing is likely to follow suit this fall with its own Starliner capsule, possibly as early as September. Then each company will have a critical test of its spacecraft's abort system, and then a chance to work through any final technical issues. But once that's done, one or both of the vehicles could be ready to launch astronauts from Florida by early 2020.

"Here’s where losing Gerstenmaier is going to hurt," said Wayne Hale, former space shuttle program manager and an adviser to NASA. "Bill was recognized by everybody as being technically well grounded and very astute. He was known to listen carefully, and to make his judgments based on good technical reasons."

"Somebody is going to be unhappy," Hale said of the Flight Readiness Reviews for the first crewed flights of the new vehicles. "I guarantee it. If it’s not one thing it will be another. There will be a contentious meeting and somebody is going to have to say, 'Well, I heard the story and I think we ought to go ahead.'"

That somebody will almost certainly be the new associate administrator for human spaceflight. And depending on his or her experience, NASA managers and rank-and-file employees may decide they don't know the new person or don't think he or she has the technical capacity to make such a complex decision. As a result, they may go talk to newspapers or members of Congress to air their concerns.

"It’s potentially going to be ugly, and they wouldn’t have done that with Bill," Hale said. "If Bill were there and said 'I heard you, and I think the risk is acceptable,' the NASA workforce would have gone along. Now, they’ve lost that."