CDC Shuts Down Military Lab Studying Ebola, Plague, etc. Amid Fears Of Release Into Wastewater

posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 09, @07:13AM   Printer-friendly
from the what's-in-your-water? dept.
Science

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Safety concerns at a prominent military germ lab have led the government to shut down research involving dangerous microbes like the Ebola virus.

"Research is currently on hold," the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, in Fort Detrick, Md., said in a statement on Friday. The shutdown is likely to last months, Caree Vander Linden, a spokeswoman, said in an interview.

The statement said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided to issue a "cease and desist order" last month to halt the research at Fort Detrick because the center did not have "sufficient systems in place to decontaminate wastewater" from its highest-security labs.

[...] The suspended research involves certain toxins, along with germs called select agents, which the government has determined have "the potential to pose a severe threat to public, animal or plant health or to animal or plant products." There are 67 select agents and toxins; examples include the organisms that cause Ebola, smallpox, anthrax and plague, and the poison ricin.

https://www.nytimes.com/2019/08/05/health/germs-fort-detrick-biohazard.html

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday August 09, @07:19AM

    by c0lo (156) on Friday August 09, @07:19AM (#877802)

    Cut the red tape, move the lab in Trump Tower!

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 09, @08:23AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 09, @08:23AM (#877816)

    I feel I am coming down with lime disease.Can't stand limes, even if you put them in the coconut.

    You put the lime in the coconut. [google.com] And then you feel better. Sucks to be a millennial, yes?

