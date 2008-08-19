19/08/08/2030237 story
posted by Fnord666 on Friday August 09, @10:17AM
from the betteridge-says-no dept.
According to Ofcom, speeds of 24Mbps are currently available to 94 per cent of premises. Yet only 45 per cent have signed up, sticking with their poxy standard ADSL packages of around 11-12Mbps.
A survey of 3,000 customers by Which? suggests that the most common reason for not bothering to upgrade was because people felt happy with their current speeds.
So if people can't be arsed to upgrade from creaking ADSL services to the much-derided "superfast" fibre-to-the-cabinet (FTTC) speeds, why on earth are they going to bother with the far more expensive full-fibre speeds?
(Score: 2) by pipedwho on Friday August 09, @10:37AM
That's because 24Mbps is a joke. If they offered 100Mbps that would be worth the upgrade, and people would be like, "hey, that extra speed is massive, might be worth significantly reducing download times". And since most people have shitty slow speed, the web sites and streaming sites are optimising for slow users, so everything still works.
Now offer much faster speeds and people will start to upgrade, then sites will start to bloat again, and more people will feel like "my internet is slowing down, time to upgrade". "Again."
ADSL is good enough for basic audio and most current video streaming, and web surfacing. That's a huge percentage of people right there.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Only_Mortal on Friday August 09, @10:39AM
A post from El Reg... the SlashDot of the UK.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 09, @11:03AM (1 child)
I have FTTC, but I don't really need it. Who's downloading such large stuff that it matters if it takes a few more minutes? As long as we've got enough bandwidth to stream 2 youtube videos and 1 netflix, that's pretty much the absolute peak, anything above that is pointless.
(Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Friday August 09, @11:12AM
Back when I had a 14.4k modem, I also couldn't imagine that you would need a megabit connection just to display a few websites …
The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
(Score: 2) by aim on Friday August 09, @11:25AM
I'm not sure how it's marketed in the UK, but in my home country fibre (or VDSL, where fibre is not physically present yet) lines feature much higher upstreams than plain old ADSL - typically at half the downstream.
I'll grant I may not be the normal user, in that I run my own server from home, but I felt this said upstream to be a huge boon. As soon as fibre became available, I went for it, and never looked back. I'm still at those 100Mbit/s downstream (with 50Mbit/s upstream), where I don't feel a need to upgrade so far. 1Gbit/s would be available, but I don't see any reason to pay the premium.
AFAIK, plain old ADSL is not even available any more, it's only the old connections being kept alive - much as the even older ISDN lines. POTS is mostly gone here, as VOIP is rolled into the fibre offers.