Federal Court Rules Facebook Users Can Sue Company Over Unlawful use of Face Recognition Technology:
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled today that Facebook users can sue the company over its use of face recognition technology. The ruling is the first decision of an American appellate court directly addressing the unique privacy harms posed by the face recognition technology being increasingly pushed on members of the public without their knowledge and consent.
The ruling in Patel v. Facebook affirms the district court's certification of a class of Facebook users in Illinois who have alleged that the company violated their rights under their state's Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA). The Illinois statute imposes protections against companies collecting and storing biometric information, including using face recognition technology, without the user's knowledge and consent. The suit alleges that Facebook's practice of using face recognition technology to identify users in digital images uploaded to the site without disclosing its use of face recognition or obtaining consent violates state law.
"This decision is a strong recognition of the dangers of unfettered use of face surveillance technology," said Nathan Freed Wessler, staff attorney with the ACLU Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project. "The capability to instantaneously identify and track people based on their faces raises chilling potential for privacy violations at an unprecedented scale. Both corporations and the government are now on notice that this technology poses unique risks to people's privacy and safety."
Today's ruling allows the case to move forward as a class action in district court. In an opinion by Judge Ikuta, the court "concludes that the development of a face template using facial-recognition technology without consent (as alleged here) invades an individual's private affairs and concrete interests." As the court explained, "the facial-recognition technology at issue here can obtain information that is 'detailed, encyclopedic, and effortlessly compiled,' which would be almost impossible without such technology." In light of these harms, the court found that the plaintiffs had alleged sufficient privacy injuries to have standing to sue.
"BIPA's innovative protections for biometric information are now enforceable in federal court," added Rebecca Glenberg, senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Illinois. "If a corporation violates a statute by taking your personal information without your consent, you do not have to wait until your data is stolen or misused to go to court. As our General Assembly understood when it enacted BIPA, a strong enforcement mechanism is crucial to hold companies accountable when they violate our privacy laws. Corporations that misuse Illinoisans sensitive biometric data now do so at their own peril."
The ruling can be found online here: https://www.aclu.org/legal-document/patel-v-facebook-opinion
Before getting your hopes up too much, be aware that the this suit still needs to go to trial and only pertains to Facebook users in Illinois. That said, it is a shot across the bow for digital privacy.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday August 09, @01:44PM
If we can sue Facebook for using FRT with a click-wrap license that we explicitly acknowledged consent with, how about merchants who use it at checkout, or store entry, or on the public sidewalks outside the stores? Private home owners whose cameras scan delivery people at the door, or outside their property altogether. How about law enforcement and their plate scanning cameras, TSA, etc.?
Seems like the essential question is: is Facebook a public space, or a private one?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday August 09, @02:06PM
The next thing hopefully will be Amazon's ring doorbell cameras and how they just give police access to the home security system cameras, and how they offer advice to police departments to convince homeowners to consent to this to make the legal issues go away.
facial recognition and being tagged/tracked as one walks the dog around the block is certainly an abuse of something. i recognize that one has no expectation of privacy in public, but geotagging and tracking with facial recognition seems to be outside the expectation of what a lack of privacy entails--that's downright creepy that cops can do that and the product is marketed based on fear and access sold to cops based on convenience.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Friday August 09, @02:07PM
Can i sue them too, even though i don't use Facebook?
Classy-action, here i comes!
