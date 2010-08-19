Stories
North Carolina Father Sued by Math Company for Criticizing Their Curriculum

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 10, @01:20AM   Printer-friendly
from the death-by-litigation dept.
Career & Education Digital Liberty

An Anonymous Coward writes:

A parent whose child goes to a high school in the Wake County Public School System has been sued after criticizing the math curriculum used in the district.

Utah-based "Mathematics Vision Project" or "MVP," filed a lawsuit against Blain Dillard, whose son attends Green Hope High in Cary.

Dillard has been vocal about his opposition to the MVP curriculum, which is student-driven and focuses on group work, posting on his website, blog and social media.

The lawsuit obtained by ABC11 said, "In or around March 2019, Dillard commenced a crusade against MVP, claiming that MVP is ineffective and has harmed many students."

It alleges that some of Dillard's statements were false and defamatory and harmed the company financially.

https://abc11.com/education/wake-schools-parent-sued-after-criticizing-math-curriculum/5430840/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @01:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @01:49AM (#878077)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @02:29AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @02:29AM (#878083)

    What a great idea! No way for this to backfire, no indeed. Calculate that biatches.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @02:30AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @02:30AM (#878084)

    MVP is just another example of the SJW nonsense that explains why China is eating our lunch economically. In China, children are told that 2+2=4 and then go on to study calculus. In MVP America, children spend the session discussing what wonderful things 2 and 2 might create if they join together and then go on to major in gender studies.

