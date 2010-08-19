Stories
You Can Break iPhone's FaceID by Putting Glasses on Unconscious People

posted by Fnord666 on Saturday August 10, @02:36PM   Printer-friendly
Security

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for AndyTheAbsurd

Security researchers have cracked Apple's FaceID biometric system yet again. But there's an unusual caveat to this trick: to successfully unlock an iPhone, the attackers first need to make sure the victim is out cold.

[...] So why do you need glasses to pull off the attack? Well, it turns out FaceID scans eyes differently when people wear glasses.

"We found weak points in FaceID," the researchers explain. "It allows users to unlock while wearing glasses [...] if you are wearing glasses, it won't extract 3D information from the eye area when it recognizes the glasses." Using this trick, the researchers were able to unlock a victim's phone and even transfer their funds through a mobile payment app.

Source: https://thenextweb.com/plugged/2019/08/09/apple-faceid-iphone-broken-biometric/

Also at ThreatPost

Original Submission


