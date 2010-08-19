19/08/10/1656204 story
from the I-love-the-smell-of-burning-trolls-in-the-morning dept.
Things finally came to a head on slashdot last night, and now anonymous posts are banned. No more anonymous nazi ASCII art, no anonymous racism, and no APK. More in this journal entry [Ed's Comment: And lots of interesting comments too ...].
It's one way to combat anonymous hate speech and forum spam.
[Editor (JR)] We've looked at the site but we cannot find an announcement that anonymous posts are actually banned; it might simply be a case that the software is not working correctly, although it would seem to be an unlikely cause. Does anyone in our community have any additional information to categorically prove or disprove that anonymous comments are disabled?
(Score: 3, Informative) by VanessaE on Saturday August 10, @05:15PM (2 children)
If you're logged-in, you can still tick "post anonymously" when making a post. However, you can't actually submit it ("You can't post to this page") if you do.
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Saturday August 10, @05:30PM
The ability to post comments is controlled by a tick box for each story or it can be enabled and disabled globally. It is still possible that a change to software has caused this box to default to No Postings or that the global option has been switched off. If it is the latter, then it might only be temporary (perhaps for the weekend when most spamming and site abuse takes place).
Without a statement from those managing the site, we do not know the reason for the change in AC commenting policy. It could still be an error, it might be a short term measure to counter an attack that is on-going, or it might be a longer term change of policy.
It's always my fault...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday August 10, @05:30PM
I tried posting anonymously, and also got the same error: "You can't post to this page."
I tried creating an account, but it requires a recaptcha. There are a hundred reasons I can't do recaptcha.
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Saturday August 10, @05:29PM
This is the path of least resistance.
