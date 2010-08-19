Stories
Uber Freezes Engineering Hires Amid Mounting Losses

posted by janrinok on Saturday August 10, @11:02PM   Printer-friendly
Business Career & Education

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Uber is freezing hiring for software engineers and product managers across its US and Canadian workforce, the company acknowledged to Bloomberg on Friday. The shift was reported by Yahoo earlier in the day. The freeze does not apply to Uber's autonomous vehicle and freight shipping divisions.

The news comes a day after Uber reported second quarter operating losses of $5.4 billion—a new record for the company. That figure exaggerates Uber's quarterly burn rate because it includes more than $4 billion in one-time charges related to Uber's initial public offering. Still, excluding IPO-related charges still leaves around $1.2 billion in operating losses, worse than the $1 billion the firm lost in the first quarter.

Uber recently laid off 400 marketing workers. According to Yahoo, Uber employees are worried that this could be a prelude to broader cuts as the company's struggles to stem its losses.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 0, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday August 10, @11:19PM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Saturday August 10, @11:19PM (#878536) Homepage

    When you're fucking Uber and your only competition* is Lyft, why the fuck would you need 400 marketing staff? Everybody knows who you are, and most normies prefer Uber out of it being the most well-known of the two. Hell, getting a rideshare is called "getting an Uber" like all copying machines are called "Xerox machines."

    * Don't tell me that taxicabs are considered competition. The only reason why you still even see them today is because they are fronts for Somalian and Eritrean CIA assets to funnel money to friendly warlords

  • (Score: 1) by barbara hudson on Saturday August 10, @11:45PM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Saturday August 10, @11:45PM (#878557) Journal

    They need self driving cars to cut their biggest expense - drivers. But without engineers to create those self driving cars, they can't cut the drivers, so they can't cut their biggest expense.

    Maybe Boeing can tell them where to get some at $2 - $9 an hour. (The !9 an hour group started out at $2).

    Now their forward-looking SEC disclosures should say that they probably won't make a profit instead of just may not make a profit. Otherwise they leave themselves open to investors lawsuits because it's now obvious that they're in trouble with the whole self-driving cars thing.

