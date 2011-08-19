Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is testing a smartphone equipped with Hongmeng, the company's self-developed operating system, which could potentially go on sale by the end of this year, Chinese state-media outlet Global Times reported.

[...] Huawei executives have previously described Hongmeng as an operating system designed for IOT (internet-of-things) products. Last month the company said the first major devices powered by Hongmeng would be its upcoming line of Honor-brand smart TVs.