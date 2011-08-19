Stories
Huawei Might Put its IOT OS on Mobile Phones After All

posted by martyb on Sunday August 11, @05:56PM   Printer-friendly
from the Independence dept.
Mobile

An Anonymous Coward writes:

link: https://disruptive.asia/huawei-tests-smartphone-equipped-with-hongmeng-os/

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd is testing a smartphone equipped with Hongmeng, the company's self-developed operating system, which could potentially go on sale by the end of this year, Chinese state-media outlet Global Times reported.

[...] Huawei executives have previously described Hongmeng as an operating system designed for IOT (internet-of-things) products. Last month the company said the first major devices powered by Hongmeng would be its upcoming line of Honor-brand smart TVs.

Original Submission


(1)

  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday August 11, @05:57PM

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday August 11, @05:57PM (#878922) Homepage

    Chink shit ain't all bad. Baofeng personal radios, for example.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 11, @06:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday August 11, @06:05PM (#878923)

    Sure Hongmeng runs Android apps, but where's the Linux? Dude! The kernel is not Linux! Not Linux!

(1)