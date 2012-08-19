If it feels like certain high-profile YouTubers get way more lenience when it comes to content moderation than everyone else does, that's apparently because they really do, according to a new report.

The Washington Post spoke with almost a dozen former and current YouTube content moderators, who told the paper that the gargantuan video platform "made exceptions" for popular creators who push content boundaries.

"Our responsibility was never to the creators or to the users," one former moderator told the Post. "It was to the advertisers."

The employees told the Post in interviews that YouTube's internal guidelines for how to rate videos are confusing and hard to follow. Workers are also "typically given unrealistic quotas by the outsourcing companies of reviewing 120 videos a day," the Post reports, which makes it difficult to scrutinize longer videos without skipping over content that may turn out to be problematic. (A YouTube spokesperson told the Post it does not give moderators quotas.)

[...] Many employees inside the company were just as unhappy with the situation as outside observers were. The decision not to ban Paul permanently from the platform "felt like a slap in the face," a moderator told the Post. "You're told you have specific policies for monetization that are extremely strict. And then Logan Paul broke one of their biggest policies and it became like it never happened."

YouTube told the Post it does indeed have two sets of content expectations, but the company said that meant higher standards for advertising partners than for the general public. That seems partly due to the fallout of the Paul incidents, which led YouTube to say it would impose stronger vetting on content in its Google Preferred program.

[...] One YouTube moderator told the Post that ultimately the bottom line is, well, the bottom line. "The picture we get from YouTube is that the company has to make money," they said. "So what we think should be crossing a line, to them isn't crossing one."