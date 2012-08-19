from the not-so-fast dept.
Google Chrome Incognito Mode Can Still Be Detected by These Methods:
With the release of Chrome 76, Google fixed a loophole that allowed web sites to detect if a visitor was using Incognito mode. Unfortunately, their fix led to two other methods that can still be used to detect when a visitor is browsing privately.
Some web sites were using Incognito mode detection in order to prevent users from bypassing paywalls or to give private browsing users a different browsing experience.
This was being done by checking for the availability of Chrome's FileSystem API, which was disabled in Incognito mode. If a site could access the FileSystem API then the visitor was in a normal browsing session and if it could not access the API the user was in Incognito mode.
As Google wanted users to be able to browse the web privately and for their browsing mode choices to be private as well, they have closed a loophole by making the API available in both browsing modes. As part of this fix, instead of using disk storage for the FileSystem API, when in Incognito mode they are using a transient memory filesystem that gets cleared when a session is closed.
The use of a memory filesystem, though, create two new loopholes that could be used to detect Incognito mode
[...] In research presented by security research Vikas Mishra, he found that when Chrome allocates storage for the temporary memory filesystem used by Incognito mode, it will have a maximum quota of 120MB.
"Based on the above observations, key differences in TEMPORARY storage quota between incognito and non-incognito mode are that in case of incognito mode, there's a hard limit of 120MB while this is not the case for non-incognito window. And from the above table it's clear that for the temporary storage quota to be less than 120MB in case of non-incognito mode the device storage has to be less than 2.4GB. However for all practical purposes it is safe to assume that the majority of the devices currently in use have more than 2.4GB of storage."
The other method relies on the fact that it takes much longer to access data in storage than in memory. As of this writing no PoC (Proof of Concept) has been released for the latter method, but a PoC has been released for the filesystem size method.
Microsoft Edge developer Eric Lawrence, the New York Times, is testing this method to detect when a visitor in in private mode.
My first thought was to put a cache ahead of all filesystem writes to obviate the write-timing hack (albeit at the risk of a system crash losing cached but as yet unwritten data). For the latter method, allocate the temporary file storage quota to be some significant fraction of free storage, but when a program tries to write more than, say, 120MB (or 256MB, or whatever) then put up a dialog box noting same and asking the user if they want to continue. That was off the top of my head; what did I miss? How would you solve this problem?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @03:29AM (3 children)
Always run Tor Browser in a VirtualBox and delete your VM snapshot after visiting sneaky sites.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday August 12, @04:09AM (2 children)
If it is fair for the user to use private/incognito browser, it is only fair to the publisher of a site to know (and honor) that.
There is a reason is named "incognito" (as in, "Yes, I'm here, but I don't want you identify me or to track my identity") not "invisible man" (a presence that you can't see, but who can do all the things to you a normal person can).
If you don't respect the right of the publisher to control who has and who doesn't have access to their published content, why would you expect the publisher to respect your right to privacy and freedom of tracking?
The solution? Let the publisher know the user asked to remain incognito and block any potential attempt of the publisher to ignore the user's wish - i.e. rollback the current "fix".
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Monday August 12, @04:23AM (1 child)
Wasn't Incognito/Private mode designed to stop the local system from leaving traces. The fact that it means sites will have a harder time tracking you is more of a side-effect.
Emphasis added:
From Chrome:
From Firefox:
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @04:30AM
Yes it was, problem is that Google doesn't benefit from that interpretation. If people believe they're not being tracked online despite being tracked online on the other hand, that's exactly the kind of interpretation that's beneficial to the them.