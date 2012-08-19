Samsung has a long and illustrious history of trolling Apple in its smartphone commercials. But now the South Korean firm is cloning one of the iPhone features it once mocked, and it has quietly deleted records of the ads.

Samsung unveiled its Note 10 on Wednesday and, as has been widely observed, the phone falls in line with other new devices on the market in that it does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

[...] Samsung released a memorable advertisement in November 2017 titled "Growing Up." It features an iPhone user through the ages becoming increasingly frustrated with the limitations of his phone. In the end, he caves and buys a Samsung Galaxy. In one section, he ruefully inspects an adapter cable, which enables iPhone users to turn their charging portal into a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Fast forward to 2019 and Note 10 customers may need a similar bit of kit to use wired headphones with their device. And as for that "Growing Up" ad, it has disappeared from some of Samsung's major YouTube channels.