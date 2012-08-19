from the no-jack-in-the-box^W-phone-for-you dept.
Samsung has a long and illustrious history of trolling Apple in its smartphone commercials. But now the South Korean firm is cloning one of the iPhone features it once mocked, and it has quietly deleted records of the ads.
Samsung unveiled its Note 10 on Wednesday and, as has been widely observed, the phone falls in line with other new devices on the market in that it does not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
[...] Samsung released a memorable advertisement in November 2017 titled "Growing Up." It features an iPhone user through the ages becoming increasingly frustrated with the limitations of his phone. In the end, he caves and buys a Samsung Galaxy. In one section, he ruefully inspects an adapter cable, which enables iPhone users to turn their charging portal into a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Fast forward to 2019 and Note 10 customers may need a similar bit of kit to use wired headphones with their device. And as for that "Growing Up" ad, it has disappeared from some of Samsung's major YouTube channels.
(Score: 1) by Snort on Monday August 12, @02:27PM
I like the note line of phones. The jack is a big reason besides the on screen writing.
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Monday August 12, @02:28PM (3 children)
So now people can dump Apple and Samsung and migrate to manufacturers that actually think about their customers who want that feature. Like me.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 12, @02:38PM (2 children)
That's reasoanble. Buuuuuuut there will be a point where useful headphones you don't have to fucking charge stop being sold in stores because not enough products that specifically dumb people with too much money buy use them.
(Score: 2) by Mer on Monday August 12, @02:45PM (1 child)
Maybe more portable form factors but you'll always have studio cans to fall back on if you're alright with wearing that in public.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 12, @02:54PM
Can you think of a better way to say "fuck off, stranger who wants to talk to me"?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @02:29PM
If you really dislike this move send a message by switching brands to LG
https://www.digitaltrends.com/home-theater/samsung-note-10-drops-headphone-jack-lg-last-stop-for-audio/ [digitaltrends.com]
(Score: 2) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday August 12, @02:45PM
As this chart [statista.com] shows, iPhone market share has been pretty spiky (probably due to lots of people getting new models soon after they're released), but the marketshare after the release of the iPhone 7 (Q4 2016) was noticeably smaller than earlier marketshare spikes. And although the iPhone 8 seems to have been a better release, it's still lower than earlier spikes.
Of course it's hard to tease out how much of this is due to any particular factor, like lack of a hardware feature vs smartphone saturation vs state of the economy. But Samsung's smartphone line isn't as driven by what's perceived as a single model line as Apple's is, so it will be interesting to see if this is a success or not.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday August 12, @03:08PM
As bluetooth electronics continue to plummet in price, and basic materials like copper continue to increase, we may someday reach a point where it's actually cheaper to manufacture and sell bluetooth earbuds than tangly cabled ones.
Not saying we're there yet, but, when you factor in the "user experience" of tangly cables vs. wireless solutions, we might be at a point where it's starting to make sense for non-fruit-heads to abandon the 3.5mm jack too.
I hate having to charge the batteries in wireless solutions almost as much as I hate untangling cheap earbud cables... almost.