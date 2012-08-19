from the because-DefCon dept.
Many modern gadgets can be hacked to produce deafening and disorienting sounds, research has revealed.
Security researcher Matt Wixey found a range of devices had little protection to stop themselves being turned into "offensive" low-grade, cyber-weapons.
Mr Wixey tested laptops, mobile phones, headphones, a PA system and several types of speakers.
The weaknesses could cause physical harm, harass individuals or disrupt larger organisations, he said.
Mr Wixey, who is a head of research at PWC's cyber-security practice, said he conducted the experiments as part of PhD work into the ways that malware can directly cause physical harm.
He sought to find out if the volume and speaker controls of the devices could be manipulated to make them produce harmful high and low frequency sounds.
Custom-made viruses, known vulnerabilities and other exploits were used to subvert the devices and make them emit the dangerous sounds for long periods of time.
"Some attacks leveraged known vulnerabilities in a particular device, which could be done locally or remotely in some cases," he told the BBC. "Other attacks would either require proximity to the device, or physical access to it."
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday August 12, @07:14PM
We're of course, talking about dangerous as in "work in this noise level for 8 hours a day without earplugs and you're violating OSHA guidelines" and in reference to devices that can be disabled with a light tap from a hammer.
(Score: 2) by EvilSS on Monday August 12, @07:27PM
OK, cool, but why would I sit there and listen to it for a long period of time? I mean, I can see some issues if you could take over the PA system in a big venue, subway station, train, office building, etc. That would be disruptive and annoying for sure. But in the other cases, like with a PC, IoT device, television, laptop, phone, etc., couldn't I just turn it off, unplug it, stuff it under a pillow, or, I don't know, go somewhere else and not listen to it?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday August 12, @07:33PM
Unplug the Da*n thing