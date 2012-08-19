from the more,-faster,-soon dept.
[HBM is High Bandwidth Memory. -Ed.]
SK Hynix Announces 3.6 Gbps HBM2E Memory For 2020: 1.8 TB/sec For Next-Gen Accelerators
SK Hynix this morning has thrown their hat into the ring as the second company to announce memory based on the HBM2E standard. While the company isn't using any kind of flash name for the memory (ala Samsung's Flashbolt), the idea is the same: releasing faster and higher density HBM2 memory for the next generation of high-end processors. Hynix's HBM2E memory will reach up to 3.6 Gbps, which as things currently stand, will make it the fastest HBM2E memory on the market when it ships in 2020.
As a quick refresher, HBM2E is a small update to the HBM2 standard to improve its performance, serving as a mid-generational kicker of sorts to allow for higher clockspeeds, higher densities (up to 24GB with 12 layers), and the underlying changes that are required to make those happen. Samsung was the first memory vendor to announce HBM2E memory earlier this year, with their 16GB/stack Flashbolt memory, which runs at up to 3.2 Gbps. At the time, Samsung did not announce a release date, and to the best of our knowledge, mass production still hasn't begun.
[...] [SK Hynix's] capacity is doubling, from 8 Gb/layer to 16 Gb/layer, allowing a full 8-Hi stack to reach a total of 16GB. It's worth noting that the revised HBM2 standard actually allows for 12-Hi stacks, for a total of 24GB/stack, however we've yet to see anyone announce memory quite that dense.
See also: HBM2E: The E Stands For Evolutionary
Previously: JEDEC Updates High Bandwidth Memory Standard With New 12-Hi Stacks
Samsung Announces "Flashbolt" HBM2E (High Bandwidth Memory) DRAM packages
JEDEC Updates Groundbreaking High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Standard
JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, the global leader in the development of standards for the microelectronics industry, today announced the publication of an update to JESD235 High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) DRAM standard.
[...] JEDEC standard JESD235B for HBM leverages Wide I/O and TSV technologies to support densities up to 24 GB per device at speeds up to 307 GB/s. This bandwidth is delivered across a 1024-bit wide device interface that is divided into 8 independent channels on each DRAM stack. The standard can support 2-high, 4-high, 8-high, and 12-high TSV stacks of DRAM at full bandwidth to allow systems flexibility on capacity requirements from 1 GB – 24 GB per stack.
This update extends the per pin bandwidth to 2.4 Gbps, adds a new footprint option to accommodate the 16 Gb-layer and 12-high configurations for higher density components, and updates the MISR polynomial options for these new configurations.
Some existing High Bandwidth Memory products already had a per pin bandwidth of 2.4 Gbps. However, the increase in stack size and density could allow a product with 96 GB of DRAM using just four stacks (16 Gb DRAM × 12 × 4), up from 32 GB (8 Gb DRAM × 8 × 4).
This update apparently applies to HBM2 and is not considered a third or fourth generation of HBM.
Also at Wccftech and AnandTech.
Previously: Samsung Increases Production of 8 GB High Bandwidth Memory 2.0 Stacks
Samsung HBM2E 'Flashbolt' Memory for GPUs: 16 GB Per Stack, 3.2 Gbps
Samsung has introduced the industry's first memory that correspond to the HBM2E specification. The company's new Flashbolt memory stacks increase performance by 33% and offer double per-die as well as double per-package capacity. Samsung introduced its HBM2E DRAMs at GTC, indicating that the gaming market is a target market for this memory.
Samsung's Flashbolt KGSDs (known good stacked die) are based on eight 16-Gb memory dies interconnected using TSVs (through silicon vias) in an 8-Hi stack configuration. Every Flashbolt package features a 1024-bit bus with a 3.2 Gbps data transfer speed per pin, thus offering up to 410 GB/s of bandwidth per KGSD.
Samsung positions its Flashbolt KGSDs for next-gen datacenter, HPC, AI/ML, and graphics applications. By using four Flashbolt stacks with a processor featuring a 4096-bit memory interface, developers can get 64 GB of memory with a 1.64 TB/s peak bandwidth, something that will be a great advantage for capacity and bandwidth-hungry chips. With two KGSDs they get 32 GB of DRAM with an 820 GB/s peak bandwidth.
Also at Tom's Hardware.
Previously: Samsung Increases Production of 8 GB High Bandwidth Memory 2.0 Stacks
JEDEC Updates High Bandwidth Memory Standard With New 12-Hi Stacks