Tens of thousands of people on Saturday staged what observers called the country's biggest political protest in years, defying a crackdown to demand free elections for the legislature of the capital, Moscow. Multiple YouTube channels broadcast the event live. Some videos attracted more than 50,000 people according to organisers. In contrast to previous protests, the authorities had approved this rally.
It said Russia would consider a failure by Google to respond to the request as "interference in its sovereign affairs" and "hostile influence (over) and obstruction of democratic elections in Russia".
If the company does not take measures to prevent events from being promoted on its platforms, Russia reserves the right to respond accordingly, Roscomnadzor said in its statement, without giving details.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Runaway1956 on Tuesday August 13, @03:15PM
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Tuesday August 13, @03:22PM
Political Protests are "Illegal Events" ?
Demanding Free Elections is an "Illegal Event" ?
I suppose a same sex commitment ceremony would be an "Illegal Event" ?
Most definitely interfering with its sovereign rights to oppress its people.
I suppose these kinds of illegal events are why Russia is working so hard to "help" the US to be more like Russia.
