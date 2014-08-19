from the what-were-you-saying-about-Free-Speech? dept.
Leaked Draft of Trump Executive Order to 'Censor the Internet' Denounced as Dangerous, Unconstitutional Edict
It would give these bureaucratic government agencies unprecedented control over how Internet platforms moderate speech by allowing them to revoke the essential protections Congress laid out in Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act (CDA). CDA 230 is the basic law that makes it possible for online platforms to let users post our own content, and to make basic decisions about what types of content they as private entities want to host. Every meme, every social media post, every blog and user-created video on the Internet has been made possible by this crucial free speech protection.
In practice, this executive order would mean that whichever political party is in power could dictate what speech is allowed on the Internet. If the government doesn't like the way a private company is moderating content, they can shut their entire website down.
From https://www.salon.com/2019/08/12/leaked-draft-of-trump-executive-order-deemed-unconstitutional_partner/ we get the following:
According to CNN, which obtained a copy of the draft, the new rule "calls for the FCC to develop new regulations clarifying how and when the law protects social media websites when they decide to remove or suppress content on their platforms. Although still in its early stages and subject to change, the Trump administration's draft order also calls for the Federal Trade Commission to take those new policies into account when it investigates or files lawsuits against misbehaving companies."
While Politico was the first to report how the draft was being circulated by the White House, CNN notes that if put into effect, "the order would reflect a significant escalation by President Trump in his frequent attacks against social media companies over an alleged but unproven systemic bias against conservatives by technology platforms. And it could lead to a significant reinterpretation of a law that, its authors have insisted, was meant to give tech companies broad freedom to handle content as they see fit."
"[...] It's hard to put into words how mind bogglingly absurd this executive order is," said Evan Greer, deputy director of Fight for the Future, in a tweet. "In the name of defending free speech it would allow mass government censorship of online content. In practice, it means whichever party is in power can decide what speech is allowed on the internet."
This authoritarian legislation is being pushed by claiming it will do the opposite of censorship by giving the federal government even more broad power. Reminds me of the following quote, "I like taking guns away early," Trump said. "Take the guns first, go through due process second."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:39PM (4 children)
Ok.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:43PM (3 children)
Nice identity politics you've got going on there. I'm guessing some of the edge-lords migrated this way from /.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:49PM (2 children)
Nope. CNN just has a very poor track record with their anonymous sources. I would say the same thing for Washington Post, New York Times, Fox News, etc. All the same bs anonymous sources with poor track records.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:04PM (1 child)
Fair enough, but given the Trump admin's record I would err on the side of it being true. This isn't some bombshell, just another torpedo with a smile painted on its face.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:21PM
Yes, that is how fake news works... People believe in it because it reaffirms what they "already know".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by jmorris on Wednesday August 14, @04:44PM (7 children)
Three years ago I would have been opposed to this, because of the potential for abuse. No more. Because I AM being abused, so a future abuse isn't nearly as important. Sorry, it doesn't make it all better to tell us we are being deplatformed, debanked, disemployed, etc. and we should just suck it up because it being done by privately held monopolies instead of directly by the government. Nope, if we aren't allowed to use these things they can call just burn. Big Tech, Big Finance, Big Everything. Burn it all.
And it is all a lie anyway. This is another post pimping fear from an outright Communist org and CommonDreams. Sorry people, Big Internet can't continue having all the benefits and protections plus none of the limitations of both publisher and platform. Choose and be damned.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:48PM
I like the use of alleged in this statement.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:51PM (3 children)
Why don't the "demonized" people just build their own sites? Why do they need to use twitter, facebook, youtube, reddit, etc? I see no problem with those sites becoming propaganda-parroting echo chambers.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday August 14, @05:17PM
We are attempting to. But it is becoming clear that isn't going to work. If we have to build our own Internet from the last mile up, build our own banks, build our own cities, build our own police, it is quicker to build our own government.
Look at last week. It is now proven the latest "manifesto" didn't get posted to 8chan first. But that wouldn't matter anyway, ignore that for now. They got yanked by CloudFlare. Epik instantly took them in, that is what Alt-Tech is for, we are "building our own." And THEY got their upstream Internet yanked by two different upstream providers they had iron clad SLAs with within hours because the NEW YORK TIMES was directly demanding it and applying political pressure. So 8chan is currently dark. If we are now forbidden the benefit of contract law, we are going to need to build a new government, and right here in our homeland is as good a place as any to build one. You are going to have to find somewhere else to afflict.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:18PM
1. Shut down their ad revenue
2. Shut down their payment processors
3. Shut down their banking
4. Shut down their websites
Those outside of the mainstream did first go with a method of building new platforms, but the above methods are applied heavily until they fail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:24PM
What do you mean "becoming"?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:57PM (1 child)
Lol, never thought jmorris would advocate for government censorship. Oh wait, it totally makes sense since "his team" is in charge.
For all you jerks who accuse liberals of hypocrisy I say "HA!"
Gaslight!
Obstruct!
Project!
Cry me a river Mr. Capitalist, suddenly you don't like free market forces when they do things YOU don't like? Well gee, maybe you shouldn't have cheered on the removal of regulations that might have protected you. Maybe you shouldn't be a sniveling hypocrite that cries wolf when the sheep is around while rolling belly up the minute a real wolf shows up.
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday August 14, @05:07PM
Back when Twitter held itself up as the "Free Speech wing of the Free Speech movement", when YouTube was a wild west of everybody posting the most outrageous crap possible to get clicks, I was all in favor of leaving the Internet to regulate itself. All that changed and I changed with it. The risk of government censorship being worse than what the clearly visible trend lines point to is smaller than the current path.
When the facts on the ground changes I change, what do you do?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by KilroySmith on Wednesday August 14, @04:49PM (1 child)
So why shouldn't the same criteria and action be applied to MSNBC and Fox News?
(Score: 2) by jmorris on Wednesday August 14, @05:09PM
They are clearly publishers and regulated as such. They are legally liable for the content they publish. Please, learn the "basic bitch" facts of a political debate before wading into it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:56PM (1 child)
Of course you need to personally ask the president for permission to post on the internet. How else will we be able to stop those racist neo-nazi skinheads from shooting up defenseless brown people?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:00PM
You do realize Obama is not the president right?
What am talking about, of course a BOT doesn't realize shit. Maybe its creators will improve the contextual reasoning algorithm.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @04:58PM (1 child)
Everyone on the internet knows the Cultural Censorship Revolution is coming sooner or later. If Clinton had done this, it'd be "in the interest of the people to protect them from right wing extremism." Is that really any different in this case? Trump is, in the end, just another establishment puppet that the establishment can (here, luckily) use as bait to justify itself reaching its goals and spreading itself out even faster under pretense of being attacked. Remember, it's always inevitably two fake sides representing a fake debate in this country; an institution will always reach its inevitable conclusion, it's just a matter of choice in paint job and speed that are colloquially called democratic elections.
(Score: 2) by legont on Wednesday August 14, @05:09PM
Well, we have private censorship now. Is the government's one worse or better? For example, I would see the enforcement of free speech on private information platforms as a good development. On the other hand, one can see how modern free speech looks like on [4|8]chan. Perhaps free speech was always BS.
Regardless, the issue is undeniably here and has to be addressed. Delaying it will not make things better.
"Wealth is the relentless enemy of understanding" - John Kenneth Galbraith.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:05PM (2 children)
is anything constitutional these days?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:10PM
Guns...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:11PM
anything ever was?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 14, @05:25PM
Admit it, the Orange Guy has Dictator-Envy.