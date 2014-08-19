In her recounting over Twitter DM, Dorothy told me that her mom took away her phone after she "was boiling rice and was too busy on phone and stove burst into flames." She was watching YouTube at the time.

After her phone was confiscated, she began desperately searching for other ways to tweet. "I've been bored all summer and twitter passes the time for me," she said. She also worried that if she stayed off the platform too long, she'd lose her mutuals — internet shorthand for users who follow each other.

In her search for other posting methods, Dorothy came up with increasingly elaborate ways to daisy-chain systems not designed for tweeting. In her first post, she managed to send a tweet from her Nintendo 3DS, a video-game console with a rudimentary camera and web browser. [...]