Reportedly a girl earned a phone confiscation from her mother by watching YouTube while the stove caught fire. There were so many opportunities around their house to circumvent being grounded that it only slowed down her access to the source of her addiction, earning some attention around the net:
In her recounting over Twitter DM, Dorothy told me that her mom took away her phone after she "was boiling rice and was too busy on phone and stove burst into flames." She was watching YouTube at the time.
After her phone was confiscated, she began desperately searching for other ways to tweet. "I've been bored all summer and twitter passes the time for me," she said. She also worried that if she stayed off the platform too long, she'd lose her mutuals — internet shorthand for users who follow each other.
In her search for other posting methods, Dorothy came up with increasingly elaborate ways to daisy-chain systems not designed for tweeting. In her first post, she managed to send a tweet from her Nintendo 3DS, a video-game console with a rudimentary camera and web browser. [...]
She also allegedly used a Nintendo Wii U before settling on the family LG Smart Refrigerator.
Whether this is a gag or not, there are several important issues rasied here regarding both addiction and the proliferation of poorly secured comsumer grade devices.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Wednesday August 14, @08:09PM
This girl needs to know that tweeting from the fridge is a bad idea.
If you're supposed to be paying attention to cooking, then you should be able to tweet from the stove. Thus, whoever created this story as a stealth ad to sell refrigerators could use a variation of it to sell new stoves.
You should also be able to tweet from the thermostat. And children's toys.
Dear Mr. President, take note of the subject line.
Perhaps plumbing fixtures must also be fitted with the technology to tweet.
Clearly this girl needs help with her tweeting problem. A whole new generation of tweet-compatible household appliances would be just the thing.
