https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/edu/news/2016/3/16/how-many-decimals-of-pi-do-we-really-need/
Earlier this week, we received this question from a fan on Facebook who wondered how many decimals of the mathematical constant pi (π) NASA-JPL scientists and engineers use when making calculations:
Does JPL only use 3.14 for its pi calculations? Or do you use more decimals like say: 3.141592653589793238462643383279502884197169399375105820974944592307816406286208998628034825342117067982148086513282306647093844609550582231725359408128481117450284102701938521105559644622948954930381964428810975665933446128475648233786783165271201909145648566923460348610454326648213393607260249141273724587006606315588174881520920962829254091715364367892590360
We posed this question to the director and chief engineer for NASA's Dawn mission, Marc Rayman. Here's what he said:
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Acabatag on Thursday August 15, @12:05AM
355/113 is the best low-digit rational approximation for pi. It's even easy to remember: one one three under three five five.
For anything electronic that I would use pi for, it's closer than the test equipment I would could afford to measure the circuit with.
(Score: 3, Informative) by toddestan on Thursday August 15, @12:21AM
I've always like 201/64 myself, because you can do it with a simple multiplication and a bitshift, which for some applications is a big help.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @12:24AM
33.8 digits.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @12:29AM
It's actually an interesting article, and vaguely reminiscent of what-if.xkcd. I'm a bit annoyed at the patronizing tone (it sounds like an article written to be read by a 10-year old; never use 10 words when 50 will do), but it does put things into perspective. And given the nature of the article, it probably was intended for both children and non-technical adults.
While not groundbreaking as such, sometimes it's worthwhile to have some simple basic science articles around.
Snotnose on Thursday August 15, @12:42AM
3.14159. That said, I get where seeing how fast you can calculate the first 3x10^24 digits can score you points in your PhD thesis, but not seeing how it's useful in the real world.
NPC-131072 on Thursday August 15, @12:49AM
This is 0.000084% accurate.
Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @12:49AM
"3" It's close enough.