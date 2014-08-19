Stories
SpaceX Will Buy Taller Fairings to Compete for U.S. Air Force Launch Contract (Update: No Agreement)

posted by martyb on Thursday August 15, @01:36AM
takyon writes:

SpaceX may have signed an agreement with ULA supplier RUAG for bigger Falcon fairings

According to comments made to a member of the space industry by a RUAG spokesperson, the prominent aerospace supplier may have finally reached an agreement with SpaceX to manufacture a handful of larger payload fairings for future Falcon 9 and Heavy launches.

In the likely event that SpaceX is one of two contractors awarded a portion of several dozen US military launch contracts next year, the company will need to be able to cater to niche requirements, including accommodating unusually tall military satellites. Those satellites can be so tall that SpaceX's own payload fairing – generally middle-of-the-pack relative to competitors' offerings – may be too short, meaning that SpaceX will have to find ways around that minor shortcoming.

SpaceX has three obvious responses at its disposal: design and build an entirely new variant of its universal Falcon fairing, purchase the necessary fairings from an established supplier, or bow out of launch contract competitions that demand it. The latter option is immediately untenable given that it could very well mean bowing out of the entire US military competition, known as Phase 2 of the National Security Space Launch program's (NSSL; formerly EELV) Launch Services Procurement (LSP).

For dubious reasons, the US Air Force (USAF) has structured the NSSL Phase 2 acquisition in such a way that – despite there being four possible competitors – only two will be awarded contracts at its conclusion. The roughly ~30 launch contracts up for grabs would be split 60:40 between the two victors, leaving two competitors completely emptyhanded. In short, bowing out of the Phase 2 competition could mean forgoing as many as one or two-dozen contracts worth at least $1-2B, depending on the side of the 60:40 split.

Update: Tim Chen has retracted his earlier comments and has stated that there is actually no agreement currently in place with SpaceX for RUAG to produce taller fairings out of its new Decatur, AL factory.

RUAG.

Previously: SpaceX's attempts to buy bigger Falcon fairings complicated by contractor's ULA relationship

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday August 15, @01:38AM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <takyonNO@SPAMsoylentnews.org> on Thursday August 15, @01:38AM (#880666) Journal

    Since there's apparently no agreement, I bring your attention to this part:

    Regardless of the veracity of these recent claims, it appears that SpaceX has three obvious responses at its disposal: design and build an entirely new variant of its universal Falcon fairing, purchase the necessary fairings from an established supplier, or bow out of launch contract competitions that demand it. The latter option is immediately untenable given that it could very well mean bowing out of the entire US military competition, known as Phase 2 of the National Security Space Launch program’s (NSSL; formerly EELV) Launch Services Procurement (LSP).

    For dubious reasons, the US Air Force (USAF) has structured the NSSL Phase 2 acquisition in such a way that – despite there being four possible competitors – only two will be awarded contracts at its conclusion. The roughly ~30 launch contracts up for grabs would be split 60:40 between the two victors, leaving two competitors completely emptyhanded. In short, bowing out of the Phase 2 competition could mean forgoing as many as one or two-dozen contracts worth at least $1-2B, depending on the side of the 60:40 split.

    [...] Interestingly, although ULA’s RUAG-built Atlas V fairing is slightly narrower than SpaceX’s 5.2m (17 ft) diameter fairing, Atlas V’s largest fairing is significantly taller, supporting payloads up to 16.5m (54 ft) tall compared to 11m (36 ft) for Falcon 9 and Heavy. Given that just a tiny portion of military spacecraft actually need fairings that tall, SpaceX is apparently not interested in simply modifying its own fairing design and production equipment to support a 20-30% stretch.

    This likely relates in part to the fact that one of SpaceX’s three NSSL Phase 2 competitors – Northrop Grumman (Omega), Blue Origin (New Glenn), and ULA (Vulcan) – are guaranteed to receive hundreds of millions of dollars of development funding after winning one of the two available slots (60% or 40% of contracts). SpaceX, on the other hand, will receive no such funding while still having to meet the same stringent USAF requirements compete in LSP Phase 2. Of note, Congressman Adam Smith managed to insert a clause into FY2020’s defense authorization bill that could disburse up to $500M to SpaceX in the event that the company is one of Phase 2’s two winners.

    It's not the end of the company if they don't get that money, but it is a lot to leave on the table and could lock them out of Air Force launches for years.

    If NSSL moves forward as planned, there is going to be a lot of whining from multiple companies.

    The Military Chooses Which Rockets It Wants Built for the Next Decade [soylentnews.org]
    Blue Origin Urges U.S. Air Force to Delay Launch Provider Decision [soylentnews.org]
    SpaceX Sues the U.S. Air Force, Again [soylentnews.org]

    The system is optimized for dumping money into the usual suspects so you have to raise a stink to survive. Or meet arcane requirements.

    In other news: Sierra Nevada picks the future Vulcan rocket to fly its mini-spaceplane to orbit [theverge.com]

