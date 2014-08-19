from the too-much-surfing dept.
Neanderthals commonly suffered from 'swimmer's ear'
Abnormal bony growths in the ear canal were surprisingly common in Neanderthals, according to a study published August 14, 2019 in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Erik Trinkaus of Washington University and colleagues.
External auditory exostoses are dense bony growths that protrude into the ear canal. In modern humans, this condition is commonly called "swimmer's ear" and is known to be correlated with habitual exposure to cold water or chilly air, though there is also a potential genetic predisposition for the condition. Such exostoses have been noted in ancient humans, but little research has examined how the condition might inform our understanding of past human lifestyles.
In this study, Trinkaus and colleagues examined well-preserved ear canals in the remains of 77 ancient humans, including Neanderthals and early modern humans from the Middle to Late Pleistocene Epoch of western Eurasia. While the early modern human samples exhibited similar frequencies of exostoses to modern human samples, the condition was exceptionally common in Neanderthals. Approximately half of the 23 Neanderthal remains examined exhibited mild to severe exostoses, at least twice the frequency seen in almost any other population studied.
Also at CNN and New Scientist.
External auditory exostoses among western Eurasian late Middle and Late Pleistocene humans (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0220464) (DX)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday August 15, @03:19AM (1 child)
so poor old neanderthals all went deaf?
tau = 300. Greek circles must have been weird.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 15, @03:29AM
Nope, you heard it wrong**, ALL OF THEM WENT DEAD NOT DEAF(I hope he hears me now)
** TFS says only only 23 of the 77 studied. Even if the sample is not representative, it shows evidence that at least some didn't.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @03:34AM
The ancients reckoned with Runes of 40 day months:
7208 from Creation in the Star Temple;
12708 from the Great Chill;
44244 from the Creation of the Great Kolo-Rasseniya;
106478 from the Founding of Asgard of Iria;
111813 from the Great Migration from Daaria;
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Thursday August 15, @03:38AM
Swimmer's ear (aka otitis externa) [wikipedia.org]
I remembered because I had sometimes ago recurring episodes for about 2 years.
(Score: 3, Informative) by captain normal on Thursday August 15, @03:44AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Surfer%27s_ear [wikipedia.org]
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK534874/ [nih.gov]