Giant Penguin Fossil Found in New Zealand [Repost]

posted by janrinok on Thursday August 15, @03:59PM
Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

The giant waddling sea bird stood 1.6 metres (63 inches) high and weighed 80 kilograms, about four times heavier and 40cm taller than the modern Emperor penguin, researchers said.

Named "crossvallia waiparensis", it hunted off New Zealand's coast in the Paleocene era, 66-56 million years ago. An amateur fossil hunter found leg bones belonging to the bird last year and it was confirmed as a new species in research published this week in Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology.

Canterbury Museum researcher Vanesa De Pietri said it was the second giant penguin from the Paleocene era found in the area.

"It further reinforces our theory that penguins attained great size early in their evolution," she said.

Scientists have previously speculated that the mega-penguins eventually died out due to the emergence of other large marine predators such as seals and toothed whales.

  by bart9h on Thursday August 15, @05:39PM

    by bart9h (767) on Thursday August 15, @05:39PM (#880660)

    33% taller != giant

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @06:07PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @06:07PM (#880681)

      What do you want, twelve feet tall and blowing fire out it's arse? A five and a quarter foot penguin seems pretty freakin' huge to me! :)

    by EvilSS on Thursday August 15, @08:26PM

      by EvilSS (1456) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 15, @08:26PM (#880721)
      I mean, it's tall enough to date Tom Cruise and not look weird.

  by stretch611 on Thursday August 15, @05:53PM

    by stretch611 (6199) on Thursday August 15, @05:53PM (#880671)

    Scientists have previously speculated that the mega-penguins eventually died out due to the emergence of other large marine predators such as seals and toothed whales.

    Thanks to linux in recent years, the best mega-penguin know as Tux has been re-awakened and is poised to grow farther... he will not fail this time.

    M.R.W.A. - Make Racism Wrong Again

  by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @06:00PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @06:00PM (#880677)

    This classic poster comes to mind [desktopnexus.com]

  by Bot on Thursday August 15, @06:20PM

    by Bot (3902) Subscriber Badge on Thursday August 15, @06:20PM (#880687)

    Penguins cannot fossilize, unless you install systemd, systemd was conceived only recently, when a guy called lennart sold his soul to a guy with a red hat and something micro and soft between his legs. Reportedly he was tempted by a half eaten apple.

  by krishnoid on Friday August 16, @05:22AM

    by krishnoid (1156) on Friday August 16, @05:22AM (#880900)

    Getting close to six feet tall? That's just ... madness [fandom.com]!

