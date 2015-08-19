Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Cerberus Android Banker Uses Pedometer to Avoid Analysis [Repost]

posted by janrinok on Thursday August 15, @06:52PM   Printer-friendly
from the stepping-up-their-game dept.
Security /dev/random

upstart writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow7671

New Cerberus Android Banker Uses Pedometer to Avoid Analysis

A new banking trojan for Android devices relies on the accelerometer sensor to delay its running on the system and thus evade analysis from security researchers.

Cerberus malware has recently stepped into the malware-as-a-service business filling the void left by the demise of previous Android bankers. 

The malware author(s) claim that it was used privately for the past two years and that they created Cerberus from scratch over several years.

Security researchers from Amsterdam-based cybersecurity company ThreatFabric analyzed a sample of the malware and found that it did not borrow from Anubis, an Android banker whose source code got leaked, sparking the creation of clones.

Payload and string obfuscation are normal techniques for making analysis and detection more difficult, but Cerberus also uses a mechanism that determines if the infected system is moving or not.

The trojan achieves this by reading data from the accelerometer sensor present on Android devices to measure the acceleration force on all three physical axes, X, Y, and Z, also considering the force of gravity.

By implementing a simple pedometer, Cerberus can track if the victim is moving [...]. A real person will move around, generating motion data and increasing the step counter.

Original Submission


«  New Evidence Highlights Growing Urban Water Crisis [Repost] | Europe Has The Untapped Onshore Capacity To Meet Global Energy Demand [Repost]  »
New Cerberus Android Banker Uses Pedometer to Avoid Analysis [Repost] | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @07:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @07:40PM (#880715)

    Not only my phone idles around when charging and rarely notifies me on time, whenever I'm about to step in or out of the room, just as I stand from my chair or when twisting the doorknob, the display powers on and half-a-dozen notifications popup seeking my immediate attention.

  • (Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @11:05PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Thursday August 15, @11:05PM (#880757)

    being a fat bastard has its advantages

(1)